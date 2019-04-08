REPORT: Dolphins have “checked in” on Cardinals QB Josh Rosen

The Dolphins still need a quarterback and until they find one, will continue to be linked to EVERY available option.

So when the rumors began to swirl that Kliff Kingsbury was set to take Kyler Murray with the first-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, an unexpected quarterback may have become available on the trade block.

According to Albert Breer in his latest Monday Morning Quarterback, the Dolphins have “checked in” on the 22 year old QB.

Josh Rosen was the 10th-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and was highly regarded by many as one of the best quarterbacks of the class.

Unfortunately, a less-than-stellar rookie campaign behind one of the league’s worst offensive lines, made it difficult to evaluate his true potential.

As a rookie, Rosen threw for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on the NFL’s worst team.

No one knows where he will land but If the Dolphins want a young quarterback with lots of potential, Josh Rosen is their guy.

Obviously, the compensation is what matters most with Rosen. But every team in dire need of a QB, will have interest in the young talent from UCLA

Could a change of scenery bring new life to Josh Rosen’s career?

What type of compensation would you be willing to trade for a QB, with three years, $7-Million left on his rookie contract?

