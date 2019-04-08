Dolphins sign wide receiver Ricardo Louis

The Miami Dolphins are bringing a Miami native home. Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ricardo Louis is joining the Dolphins on a one-year contract, according to Pro Football Talk. Born and raised in Miami, Louis will now return to South Florida to try to restart his NFL career after missing 2018 with a neck injury.

Louis was a fourth-round selection by the Browns in 2016 out of Auburn. He played in all 32 games for the Browns his first two seasons, starting 12 times. He has 45 receptions in his career for 562 yards.

The former Miami Beach Senior High School product ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine back in 2016. He will join Jakeem Grant (4.34), Brice Butler (4.37), Kenny Stills (4.38), Albert Wilson (4.43), and DeVante Parker (4.45) in a wide receiver group featuring players who ran a 4.45 or faster 40-yard dash. Miami’s other wide receiver, Isaiah Ford, ran a 4.61.

The Browns waived Louis in April. He does not factor into the compensatory draft pick calculations for 2020.