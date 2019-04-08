Dolphins have interest AAF defensive end Jayrone Elliott

The Miami Dolphins are among four teams interested in adding another former player from the Alliance of American Football. With the team expected to add offensive lineman Michael Dunn, it appears Miami is not done targeting players from the suspended league, with NFL Draft Diamonds reporting the Dolphins are among four team interested in San Antonio Commanders edge rusher Jayrone Elliott.

Elliott led the AAF in sacks during its short season. The Oakland Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, and Baltimore Ravens are also expected to target the former Toledo Rockets player.

An undrafted free agent in 2014, Elliott joined the Green Bay Packers, where he appeared in 38 games in three seasons, recording 47 tackles with four sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, appearing in one game. Elliott spent time with the New Orleans Saints during the 2018 offseason, but was cut at the end of the preseason.

He recorded 7.5 sacks in eight games with the Commanders.

Elliott is expected to begin visits with interested teams soon.