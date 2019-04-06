Dolphins looking to add AAF lineman Michael Dunn

The Miami Dolphins are expected to sign offensive tackle Michael Dunn, according to NFL Draft Diamonds. Dunn was a member of the Birmingham Iron during the short-lived Alliance of American Football season this spring, but the suspension of operations of that league has freed their players to sign with NFL franchises. The Dolphins, who need depth on the offensive line and only have 58 players on their roster when the league allows 90 players, can use a developmental lineman like Dunn to bolster the roster during the team’s offseason training program.

Dunn was a walk-on at Maryland, where he ultimately started 48 games. He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 with the Los Angeles Rams but was released as part of the team’s final roster cuts that year. He re-joined the team in the 2018 offseason, but was waived prior to Organized Team Activities. He then joined the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he spent time on the team’s practice squad last year.

The Dolphins hired former Jaguars offensive line coach Pat Flaherty this offseason, giving the team a tie to Dunn.