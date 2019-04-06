Mike Tannenbaum joins ESPN

Former Miami Dolphins Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum was reassigned within the Dolphins organization this offseason, removing him from his role as the ultimate decision maker within the Dolphins football side. With General Manager Chris Grier given the power to make the football decisions, Tannenbaum’s role within the organization was never clarified and he had not made a public appearance since the moves.

This week that changed when Tannenbaum appeared on NFL Live on ESPN to discuss the 2019 NFL Draft. According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, this is a permanent move for Tannenbaum. The former NFL executive and coach/broadcaster/front office agent will essentially be ESPN’s replacement for Bill Polian, who retired from broadcasting to become a co-founder of the Alliance of American Football. Tannenbaum will make appearances on SportsCenter, NFL Live, and other ESPN productions in the build up to the NFL Draft. He will also be a part of ESPN’s draft coverage at the end of the month.

It appears Tannenbaum’s “reassignment” has now officially led to him being outside the Dolphins organization.