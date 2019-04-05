NFL Draft 2019: Dolphins will have picks announced by Richmond Webb, Kenyan Drake

The 2019 NFL Draft is getting closer, kicking off in less than three weeks. While most of the focus is on the first-round prospects, the second day could feature key players being added to a roster. The NFL has announced 64 former or current players who will be announcing the picks during the second- and third-rounds of this year’s selection process.

The Miami Dolphins will have their second-round pick announced by (should be Hall of Fame) offensive tackle Richmond Webb. Locking down the blindside of his quarterbacks for the Dolphins from 1990 through 2000, plus two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Webb earned seven straight Pro Bowl appearances (1990-1996), was a two-time First Team All Pro selection, and a two-time Second Team All Pro selection.

In the third round, Miami’s pick will be announced by running back Kenyan Drake. Himself a third-round pick in 2016, Drake carried the ball 120 times last year for Miami, gaining 535 yards with four touchdowns. He also caught 53 passes for 477 yards with five touchdowns. Drake starred in the Dolphins’ “Miami Miracle” play against the New England Patriots when, with seven seconds play and 69 yards to go, Drake, after a pass from Ryan Tannehill to Kenny Stills followed by a lateral to DeVante Parker, took a lateral from Parker and raced 52 yards through the Patriots defense, beating Rob Gronkowski to the corner of the endzone and winning the game for the Dolphins.

There is no way that the Miami Miracle is not replayed on the Draft’s television coverage when Drake makes the announcement, right?

This year’s Draft will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, beginning on Thursday, April 25. The second and third rounds will be held on Friday, April 26.