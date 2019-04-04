Josh Sitton announces retirement

Former Miami Dolphins guard Josh Sitton has announced his retirement, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Sitton played 11 seasons in the NFL, beginning his career with the Green Bay Packers as a fourth-round selection in 2008. He played primarily right guard for the first five seasons with the Packers, before moving to left guard in 2013. He continued on the left side through the 2015 season, along some play at tackle.

In 2016, Sitton signed as a free agent with the Chicago Bears, where he started primarily at left guard, but did play some right guard and tackle.

After Chicago declined the third-year option in Sitton’s contract for the 2018 season, Miami signed him to a two-year contract, installing him as their starting left guard. During the team’s first game of the 2018 season, however, Sitton tore his rotator cuff and was placed on injured reserve. Miami released him after the season.

In 11 years in the league, Sitton was named to four Pro Bowls and won Super Bowl XLV at the end of the 2010 season with the Packers.