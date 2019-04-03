Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
NFL news: Patriots restructure Michael Bennett’s contract - Pats Pulpit
Before Bennett has even played a single snap for New England, his deal was already slightly adjusted.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Which 2019 NFL Draft prospects are visiting with the Jets? - Gang Green Nation
The final phase of the evaluation process before the NFL Draft is the team visit phase. Teams are allowed to bring up to 30 prospects who do not have local ties to their facilities to get to know...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
All-22 analysis: Buffalo Bills free-agent addition, special teams ace Senorise Perry - Buffalo Rumblings
We look at what Senorise Perry adds to the special teams units
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Is John Harbaugh right about the NFL draft? - Baltimore Beatdown
At the annual owners meetings last week, Harbaugh expressed his thoughts on when the draft should be.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
It’s unfortunate Ben Roethlisberger might be giving up his radio show - Behind the Steel Curtain
Access to what a player—especially a franchise quarterback—is thinking is very rare. And this is why it is unfortunate that the mostly inaccessible Ben Roethlisberger will not be doing his weekly radio show in 2019.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Is Darqueze Dennard a quiet key to the AFC North for the Bengals? - Cincy Jungle
Cincinnati unexpectedly brought back their slot ace on a one-year deal last week. The secondary is stacked, proving to be a sage strategy for the Bengals going forward.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: Duke Johnson reportedly wants out of Cleveland - Dawgs By Nature
Veteran running back has reportedly gone to the team with a request to be traded.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
2019 NFL Draft: Rotoworld Analyzes Texans’ Needs - Battle Red Blog
Here’s what the Houston Texans’ draft needs are, according to the professional football analysts.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
2019 NFL Draft Random Thoughts: Talking Tight Ends - Music City Miracles
The TJ Hockenson and Noah Fant hype is real.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jacksonville Jaguars sign running back Alfred Blue - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars added depth to the backfield today with the signing of running back Alfred Blue.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Comparing wide receivers based on the round they were drafted - Stampede Blue
There has been an ongoing debate among the Colts community on whether the Colts should select a receiver with the 26th pick. You might find an answer to the debate here.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos: Does Vic Fangio have enough time to get “buy in”? - Mile High Report
Voluntary Workouts start for 2019 Denver Broncos. Vic Fangio has to get everyone on the same page now.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Video and Spanos Comments Highlight Progress on LA Stadium - Bolts From The Blue
By the end of this sentence, the last roof truss will be installed
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders Film Room: Antonio Brown hand fighting - Silver And Black Pride
Our four-part Antonio Brown Film Room series continues with part two.
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Emmanuel Ogbah brings length, leverage and strength to Chiefs defense - Arrowhead Pride
Steve Spagnuolo and Brendan Daly get another one of the kind of defensive ends they like
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
NFL Draft notes, 4/2: Nick Bosa, Drew Lock among those visiting Giants - Big Blue View
What has been going on in the draft world?
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Duke Johnson Trade Rumors: Eagles target wants Browns to trade him - Bleeding Green Nation
Go get him, Howie.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Might as well call the new pass interference rule change the ‘Jason Garrett rule’ - Blogging The Boys
Seems like it was the Cowboys coach who made the rule happen.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Update: Kenny Britt visited today, but Redskins are not signing him - Hogs Haven
UPDATE: Kenny Britt will not be signing with the Redskins...today
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
What could an unexpected Packers draft look like in 2019? - Acme Packing Company
Mock drafts have zeroed in on a handful of players for Green Bay, but what if Brian Gutekunst goes against the grain? Here are some players who could be in play for the Packers with top picks.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
NFL free agency: Lions agree to 1-year deal with RB C.J. Anderson - Pride Of Detroit
It appears the Lions finally have their RB2.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Chicago Bears Bear With Me: The 10-Year Jay Cutler Trade anniversary (With Jack M Silverstein!) - Windy City Gridiron
In this episode, Jack M Silverstein joins Robert S. in a moment of reflection on the trade that brought Jay Cutler to Chicago. Was it worth it? How does he rank among all-time Chicago QBs? All of this and more in this latest episode of Bear With Me!
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings attend workout for international prospects - Daily Norseman
It happened in Florida on Monday
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints could regret signing Malcom Brown - Canal Street Chronicles
At least at the cost of his contract, anyway.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Julio Jones not worried about Falcons contract extension - The Falcoholic
There’s no word on just how imminent that new deal might be.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
NFL roster moves: Panthers re-sign RB Cameron Artis-Payne to 1-year contract - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers have added a familiar face to the running back room on a one-year deal.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Vegas sets over/under at six wins for the Buccaneers - Bucs Nation
is it too low?
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Richard Shermamn was never fully healthy in 2018; why 2019 could be a big year for the talented CB - Niners Nation
The team expects an even better version of Sherman for 2018
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals sign veteran cornerback Tramaine Brock per reports - Revenge of the Birds
That was fast.
Hours after bringing in two veteran cornerbacks in Tramaine Brock and Morris Claiborne for workouts, the Arizona Cardinals have decided that Brock is their guy.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Where Seahawks start as Vegas opens 2019 NFL win total beting - Field Gulls
The offseason is in full swing, with the heavy rush of activity that comes with the opening of free agency having already passed, yet still weeks remaining before the arrival of the 2019 NFL draft....
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Poll shows Rams’ fans confidence strong after free agency - Turf Show Times
Ridin’ high.
