Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

NFL news: Patriots restructure Michael Bennett’s contract - Pats Pulpit

Before Bennett has even played a single snap for New England, his deal was already slightly adjusted.





Which 2019 NFL Draft prospects are visiting with the Jets? - Gang Green Nation

The final phase of the evaluation process before the NFL Draft is the team visit phase. Teams are allowed to bring up to 30 prospects who do not have local ties to their facilities to get to know...





All-22 analysis: Buffalo Bills free-agent addition, special teams ace Senorise Perry - Buffalo Rumblings

We look at what Senorise Perry adds to the special teams units

AFC NORTH:

Is John Harbaugh right about the NFL draft? - Baltimore Beatdown

At the annual owners meetings last week, Harbaugh expressed his thoughts on when the draft should be.





It’s unfortunate Ben Roethlisberger might be giving up his radio show - Behind the Steel Curtain

Access to what a player—especially a franchise quarterback—is thinking is very rare. And this is why it is unfortunate that the mostly inaccessible Ben Roethlisberger will not be doing his weekly radio show in 2019.





Is Darqueze Dennard a quiet key to the AFC North for the Bengals? - Cincy Jungle

Cincinnati unexpectedly brought back their slot ace on a one-year deal last week. The secondary is stacked, proving to be a sage strategy for the Bengals going forward.





Cleveland Browns: Duke Johnson reportedly wants out of Cleveland - Dawgs By Nature

Veteran running back has reportedly gone to the team with a request to be traded.

AFC SOUTH:

2019 NFL Draft: Rotoworld Analyzes Texans’ Needs - Battle Red Blog

Here’s what the Houston Texans’ draft needs are, according to the professional football analysts.





2019 NFL Draft Random Thoughts: Talking Tight Ends - Music City Miracles

The TJ Hockenson and Noah Fant hype is real.





Jacksonville Jaguars sign running back Alfred Blue - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars added depth to the backfield today with the signing of running back Alfred Blue.





Comparing wide receivers based on the round they were drafted - Stampede Blue

There has been an ongoing debate among the Colts community on whether the Colts should select a receiver with the 26th pick. You might find an answer to the debate here.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos: Does Vic Fangio have enough time to get “buy in”? - Mile High Report

Voluntary Workouts start for 2019 Denver Broncos. Vic Fangio has to get everyone on the same page now.





Video and Spanos Comments Highlight Progress on LA Stadium - Bolts From The Blue

By the end of this sentence, the last roof truss will be installed





Raiders Film Room: Antonio Brown hand fighting - Silver And Black Pride

Our four-part Antonio Brown Film Room series continues with part two.





Emmanuel Ogbah brings length, leverage and strength to Chiefs defense - Arrowhead Pride

Steve Spagnuolo and Brendan Daly get another one of the kind of defensive ends they like

NFC EAST:

NFL Draft notes, 4/2: Nick Bosa, Drew Lock among those visiting Giants - Big Blue View

What has been going on in the draft world?





Duke Johnson Trade Rumors: Eagles target wants Browns to trade him - Bleeding Green Nation

Go get him, Howie.





Might as well call the new pass interference rule change the ‘Jason Garrett rule’ - Blogging The Boys

Seems like it was the Cowboys coach who made the rule happen.





Update: Kenny Britt visited today, but Redskins are not signing him - Hogs Haven

UPDATE: Kenny Britt will not be signing with the Redskins...today

NFC NORTH:

What could an unexpected Packers draft look like in 2019? - Acme Packing Company

Mock drafts have zeroed in on a handful of players for Green Bay, but what if Brian Gutekunst goes against the grain? Here are some players who could be in play for the Packers with top picks.





NFL free agency: Lions agree to 1-year deal with RB C.J. Anderson - Pride Of Detroit

It appears the Lions finally have their RB2.





Chicago Bears Bear With Me: The 10-Year Jay Cutler Trade anniversary (With Jack M Silverstein!) - Windy City Gridiron

In this episode, Jack M Silverstein joins Robert S. in a moment of reflection on the trade that brought Jay Cutler to Chicago. Was it worth it? How does he rank among all-time Chicago QBs? All of this and more in this latest episode of Bear With Me!





Vikings attend workout for international prospects - Daily Norseman

It happened in Florida on Monday

NFC SOUTH:

Saints could regret signing Malcom Brown - Canal Street Chronicles

At least at the cost of his contract, anyway.





Julio Jones not worried about Falcons contract extension - The Falcoholic

There’s no word on just how imminent that new deal might be.





NFL roster moves: Panthers re-sign RB Cameron Artis-Payne to 1-year contract - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers have added a familiar face to the running back room on a one-year deal.





Vegas sets over/under at six wins for the Buccaneers - Bucs Nation

is it too low?

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Richard Shermamn was never fully healthy in 2018; why 2019 could be a big year for the talented CB - Niners Nation

The team expects an even better version of Sherman for 2018





Arizona Cardinals sign veteran cornerback Tramaine Brock per reports - Revenge of the Birds

That was fast.

Hours after bringing in two veteran cornerbacks in Tramaine Brock and Morris Claiborne for workouts, the Arizona Cardinals have decided that Brock is their guy.





Where Seahawks start as Vegas opens 2019 NFL win total beting - Field Gulls

The offseason is in full swing, with the heavy rush of activity that comes with the opening of free agency having already passed, yet still weeks remaining before the arrival of the 2019 NFL draft....





Poll shows Rams’ fans confidence strong after free agency - Turf Show Times

Ridin’ high.