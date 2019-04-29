Dolphins could still draft a Quarterback in 2020

Unless you’re currently buried under the rubble left behind from the ‘Battle of Winterfell’, you probably know the Dolphins traded for Arizona Cardinal’s quarterback Josh Rosen on Friday night.

Here are the full details of the trade according to ESPN’s NFL insider, Field Yates.

Full terms, per source:



Dolphins trade: Pick 62



Cardinals trade: QB Josh Rosen, a 2020 fifth-rounder. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 27, 2019

Miami, a team in dire need of a franchise quarterback, may have accidentally stumbled upon their long-term answer at the most important position in football.

Then there’s the alternative.

The alternative would be that Josh Rosen is not an NFL quarterback.

( I believe he is)

Which would then mean that all of those picks Chris Grier and his henchman were stockpiling, could then be used to acquire a top-quarterback prospect in 2020 or 2021.

But would the Dolphins entertain drafting a quarterback in the immediate future, after investing two draft picks in Rosen?

‘Absolutely’, says Chris Grier.

According to Albert Breer of Sport’s Illustrated’s MMQB, Chris Grier would be open to drafting a quarterback in 2020 if things didn’t pan out with The Chosen One.

“Every team in the league is looking for that guy that’s going to lead them to championships,” Grier said. “And so for us, we’re in a position where we’re trying to find that guy, like a lot of teams in the league. So yeah, it was an easy decision. And it doesn’t stop us from doing anything in the future. Who knows? If things go well and we feel he’s the guy, who knows? But it doesn’t stop us from doing anything.”

If Rosen doesn’t pan out, the Dolphins have set themselves up quite nicely to acquire their quarterback of the future. But until they find the heir apparent to Dan Marino’s Iron Throne, they should do whatever it takes to find ‘their’ franchise signal caller. Even if that means drafting a Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert in 2020.

This article was written by Josh Houtz. Follow him on Twitter