Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread & General Discussion) 04/28/2019 Post Draft Edition W/ Poll

Well that’s over! Now the the Dolphins have gone through the annual draft process and made some trades along the way the Phinsider Question of The Day is, following this years draft how do you now feel about the direction of this team in the short term and long term?

Poll Following this years draft how do you feel about the Miami Dolphins direction as a team in both the short term and long term? We are going to forever suck!

I’m not sure of anything yet. Ask me mid season.

I still think that we will have some rough times in the short term but long term we will be a better overall team for the process.

Clearly, we are going to be better this season. vote view results 2% We are going to forever suck! (2 votes)

14% I’m not sure of anything yet. Ask me mid season. (13 votes)

66% I still think that we will have some rough times in the short term but long term we will be a better overall team for the process. (61 votes)

17% Clearly, we are going to be better this season. (16 votes) 92 votes total Vote Now

