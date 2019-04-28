Brian Flores says QB Josh Rosen will ‘compete’ for starting job

The Miami Dolphins fared pretty well over the last few days, and filled three immediate needs on the roster.

In round one, Miami drafted Christian Wilkins, the elite defensive lineman with versatility and high character.

Then in round three, Chris Grier and Co. selected Michael Deiter, the durable guard from Wisconsin, that fills a need on the interior offensive line.

But what was most impressive of all, is how well the Dolphins handled the Josh Rosen situation in the second-round of the NFL draft.

Miami realized the Cardinals had no leverage, and patiently traded down from #48 to #62 . In the process, they recouped a 2020 second-round draft pick from old friend Jeff Ireland.

Dolphins trade: Pick 48, 116.



Saints trade: Pick 62, 202 and a 2020 second round pick. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 27, 2019

Now that Rosen is on the roster, what will happen to Ryan Fitzpatrick. After all, the veteran quarterback is set to make $5.5 million in 2019 (before incentives) For comparison sake, that’s $1 million less than Rosen’s three-year deal.

Obviously, after investing two draft picks in a young-promising player like Rosen, he will be the starting quarterback.

Not so fast, says Brian Flores.

According to ESPN, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen, Jake Rudock, and Luke Falk will all have a chance to compete for the Dolphins starting job. But let’s be honest, this is a two horse race- FitzMagic vs The Chosen One.

“When Josh gets here, he’s got to compete for any type of role that he has here. That’s the case for everyone in the building,” Flores said, per ESPN. “The guys who produce on the practice field and do all the things that help this team win–those are the guys who will play.”

And if Rosen, the former 10th-overall pick in 2018, is the great talent many deemed he once was. He should have no problem surpassing the 36-year old, Harvard graduate. Or will he?

Stranger things have happened but when the dust settles, I fully expect Rosen to win the starting job. He’s young, talented, and playing with a huge chip on his shoulder.

After wasting so many years searching for a quarterback since Marino’s retirement, the Dolphins may have accidentally stumbled upon his predecessor. Almost two decades later.