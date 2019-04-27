 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Miami Dolpins UDFA tracker: Rumors and signings of undrafted free agents 2019

The Miami Dolphins have added six rookies in the 2019 NFL Draft. Those are not the only rookies they will have on their roster, however, as now comes the fun of signing undrafted free agents. Draft prospects not selected during the three-day selection process are now free to sign with any team.

And news and reports of those signings will be all over the web. Just realize, a player can be reported as signing with a team, he could even be on the plane on the way to the team facilities, when a new team can swoop in and offer more money. It is a fun period where reported signings are not actual signings until the Dolphins announce the addition themselves.

We will keep you updated on all of the rumors and reports below.

Miami Dolphins 2019 Draft Class

Round 1 - 13 - Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
Round 3 - 78 - Michael Deiter, G, Wisconsin
Round 5 - 151 - Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Wisconsin
Round 6 - 202 - Isaiah Prince, OT, Ohio State
Round 7 - 233 - Chandler Cox, FB, Auburn
Round 7 - 234 - Myles Gaskin, R, Washington

Miami Dolphins 2019 Undrafte Free Agents

  • Motre Hartage, CB, Northwestern
  • Rob Rolle, S, Villanova
  • Tre Watson LB, Maryland

