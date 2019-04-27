Miami Dolpins UDFA tracker: Rumors and signings of undrafted free agents 2019

The Miami Dolphins have added six rookies in the 2019 NFL Draft. Those are not the only rookies they will have on their roster, however, as now comes the fun of signing undrafted free agents. Draft prospects not selected during the three-day selection process are now free to sign with any team.
And news and reports of those signings will be all over the web. Just realize, a player can be reported as signing with a team, he could even be on the plane on the way to the team facilities, when a new team can swoop in and offer more money. It is a fun period where reported signings are not actual signings until the Dolphins announce the addition themselves.
Miami Dolphins 2019 Draft Class
Round 1 - 13 - Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
Round 3 - 78 - Michael Deiter, G, Wisconsin
Round 5 - 151 - Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Wisconsin
Round 6 - 202 - Isaiah Prince, OT, Ohio State
Round 7 - 233 - Chandler Cox, FB, Auburn
Round 7 - 234 - Myles Gaskin, R, Washington
Miami Dolphins 2019 Undrafte Free Agents
- Ryan Anderson, OT/G, Wake Forest
Congrats to @RyanAnderson_70 on signing with the @MiamiDolphins!#ProDeacs pic.twitter.com/QWS1KuvkBh— WF Football Recruiting (@WF_FBRecruiting) April 27, 2019
- Kyron Brown, CB, Akron
The Dolphins have signed Kyron Brown from Akron as an UDFA. He’s a CB— Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) April 27, 2019
- Deion Calhoun, G, Mississippi State
Mississippi State guard Deion Calhoun announces he's joining the Dolphins. Up to 7 undrafted free agent additions by Miami.— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 27, 2019
- Jhavonte Dean, CB, Miami - Rookie minicamp invite
Dolphins have invited UM CB Jhavonte Dean and UM LB Mike Smith to mini-camp. Both still mulling their plans.— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 27, 2019
- Wes Farnsworth, LS, Nevada
Dolphins are signing a long snapper, Wes Farnsworth of Nevada— Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) April 27, 2019
- Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State
More UDFA deals, per sources:— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2019
•New Mexico State LB Terrill Hanks with the #Dolphins
•Wisconsin FB Alec Ingold with the #Raiders
•Wyoming tight end Tyree Mayfield with the #49ers
•South Carolina G Zack Bailey with the #Bucs
- Motre Hartage, CB, Northwestern
Congratulations @Montrehhh signs as a UDFA with the Miami Dolphins!! Go DO WORK!!! https://t.co/8mu6k1DxLa— Coach Christopher Paul Sr. (@ChristophetSr) April 27, 2019
- Tyler Horton, CB, Boise State
Former Edison High standout Tyler Horton @OohHorton signs UDFA contract with the Miami Dolphins.— Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) April 28, 2019
- Trenton Irwin, WR, Stanford
Per source, Dolphins signs Stanford WR Trenton Irwin— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 27, 2019
- Darrell Langham, WR, Miami - Rookie minicamp invite
Dolphins have invited UM WR Darrell Langham to their minicamp in May, per source.— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 28, 2019
- Jonathan Ledbetter, DE, Georgia
Georgia defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter is signing a UDFA contract with the Miami Dolphins.— Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) April 27, 2019
- Aaron Monteiro, OT, Boston College
The Dolphins signed Boston College offensive lineman Aaron Monteiro— Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) April 27, 2019
- Nik Needham, CB, UTEP
Congratulations to Buena Park Alumni Nik Needham, from the #OURFAMILYvsTheirTeam Era, for being picked up by the MIAMI DOLPHINS! Nik makes it the 2nd former BP player in 3 years to Accomplish his dream in playing in the NFL!!! #WORK2WIN @BuenaParkCA @BuenaParkHS @fjuhsd_scambray pic.twitter.com/lSfkPkLnev— Coach Anthony White (@CoachAWhite) April 27, 2019
- Rob Rolle, S, Villanova
Dolphins are signing Villanova DB Rob Rolle— Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) April 27, 2019
- Mike Smith, LB, Miami - Rookie minicamp invite
- Tre Watson LB, Maryland
Linebacker Tre Watson from Maryland just informed me that he is signing with the #Dolphins. Good get for them— Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) April 28, 2019
- Preston Williams, WR, Colorado State
More UDFA news: Colorado State WR Preston Williams, a non-Combine invite, is signing with the #Dolphins. ... #UNC DE Malik Carney to the #Lions ... McNeese State LB BJ Blunt to the #Redskins ... #UCF CB Rashard Causey to the #Falcons ... #UCLA OL Andre James to the #Raiders.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2019
