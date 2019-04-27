Miami Dolpins UDFA tracker: Rumors and signings of undrafted free agents 2019

The Miami Dolphins have added six rookies in the 2019 NFL Draft. Those are not the only rookies they will have on their roster, however, as now comes the fun of signing undrafted free agents. Draft prospects not selected during the three-day selection process are now free to sign with any team.

And news and reports of those signings will be all over the web. Just realize, a player can be reported as signing with a team, he could even be on the plane on the way to the team facilities, when a new team can swoop in and offer more money. It is a fun period where reported signings are not actual signings until the Dolphins announce the addition themselves.

We will keep you updated on all of the rumors and reports below.

Miami Dolphins 2019 Draft Class

Round 1 - 13 - Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Round 3 - 78 - Michael Deiter, G, Wisconsin

Round 5 - 151 - Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Wisconsin

Round 6 - 202 - Isaiah Prince, OT, Ohio State

Round 7 - 233 - Chandler Cox, FB, Auburn

Round 7 - 234 - Myles Gaskin, R, Washington

Miami Dolphins 2019 Undrafte Free Agents

Ryan Anderson, OT/G, Wake Forest

Kyron Brown, CB, Akron

The Dolphins have signed Kyron Brown from Akron as an UDFA. He’s a CB — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) April 27, 2019

Deion Calhoun, G, Mississippi State

Mississippi State guard Deion Calhoun announces he's joining the Dolphins. Up to 7 undrafted free agent additions by Miami. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 27, 2019

Jhavonte Dean, CB, Miami - Rookie minicamp invite

Dolphins have invited UM CB Jhavonte Dean and UM LB Mike Smith to mini-camp. Both still mulling their plans. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 27, 2019

Wes Farnsworth, LS, Nevada

Dolphins are signing a long snapper, Wes Farnsworth of Nevada — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) April 27, 2019

Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State

More UDFA deals, per sources:



•New Mexico State LB Terrill Hanks with the #Dolphins



•Wisconsin FB Alec Ingold with the #Raiders



•Wyoming tight end Tyree Mayfield with the #49ers



•South Carolina G Zack Bailey with the #Bucs — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2019

Motre Hartage, CB, Northwestern

Congratulations @Montrehhh signs as a UDFA with the Miami Dolphins!! Go DO WORK!!! https://t.co/8mu6k1DxLa — Coach Christopher Paul Sr. (@ChristophetSr) April 27, 2019

Tyler Horton, CB, Boise State

Former Edison High standout Tyler Horton @OohHorton signs UDFA contract with the Miami Dolphins. — Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) April 28, 2019

Trenton Irwin, WR, Stanford

Per source, Dolphins signs Stanford WR Trenton Irwin — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 27, 2019

Darrell Langham, WR, Miami - Rookie minicamp invite

Dolphins have invited UM WR Darrell Langham to their minicamp in May, per source. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 28, 2019

Jonathan Ledbetter, DE, Georgia

Georgia defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter is signing a UDFA contract with the Miami Dolphins. — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) April 27, 2019

Aaron Monteiro, OT, Boston College

The Dolphins signed Boston College offensive lineman Aaron Monteiro — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) April 27, 2019

Nik Needham, CB, UTEP

Congratulations to Buena Park Alumni Nik Needham, from the #OURFAMILYvsTheirTeam Era, for being picked up by the MIAMI DOLPHINS! Nik makes it the 2nd former BP player in 3 years to Accomplish his dream in playing in the NFL!!! #WORK2WIN @BuenaParkCA @BuenaParkHS @fjuhsd_scambray pic.twitter.com/lSfkPkLnev — Coach Anthony White (@CoachAWhite) April 27, 2019

Rob Rolle, S, Villanova

Dolphins are signing Villanova DB Rob Rolle — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) April 27, 2019

Mike Smith, LB, Miami - Rookie minicamp invite

Tre Watson LB, Maryland

Linebacker Tre Watson from Maryland just informed me that he is signing with the #Dolphins. Good get for them — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) April 28, 2019

Preston Williams, WR, Colorado State