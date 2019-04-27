Miami Dolphins draft results 2019: Andrew Van Ginkel selected in fifth round

In the third and final day of the NFL Draft, the Dolphins had to wait until the fifth round to make a selection. With the 151st pick, the team selected linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. He should provide quality depth and be a special team player right away and could see some time on the defensive side of the ball.

Dolphins picks made:

13 (1st round) - Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

78 (3rd round) - Michael Deiter, G, Wisconsin

151 (5th round) - Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Wisconsin



The Dolphins other remaining picks are:

202 (6th round) -

233 (7th round)

234 (7th round)