Breaking Dolphins 2019 Draft picks: 13 - Christian Wilkins; 48 - Traded to Saints; 62 - Traded to Cardinals (Josh Rosen); 78 - Michael Deiter

Miami Dolphins draft results 2019: Andrew Van Ginkel selected in fifth round

By Kdog92
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

In the third and final day of the NFL Draft, the Dolphins had to wait until the fifth round to make a selection. With the 151st pick, the team selected linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. He should provide quality depth and be a special team player right away and could see some time on the defensive side of the ball.

Dolphins picks made:

13 (1st round) - Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
78 (3rd round) - Michael Deiter, G, Wisconsin
151 (5th round) - Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Wisconsin

The Dolphins other remaining picks are:

202 (6th round) -
233 (7th round)
234 (7th round)

