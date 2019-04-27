Miami Dolphins 2019 draft grades: How do you grade Isaiah Prince, 6th-round pick?

The Dolphins finally added some offensive line depth with the selection of Isaiah Prince. Though he will probably start at right tackle at some point during the season and bookend the line with Laremy Tunsil.

Here’s a breakdown from Lance Zierlien on NFL.com:

Prince will get touched up in scouting circles for what he can’t do, but he’s made strides in his pass-protection technique that warrants a deeper dive. He’s not a natural knee-bender so his pad level -- and therefore balance -- will always be concerns, but his length can become an effective weapon in pass sets if a coach can get his hands timed up. He’s a right tackle-only with leverage limitations, but there are enough flashes to project him as a backup with eventual starter potential as a middle round pick.

What do you think? How do you grade the pick of Isaiah Prince?