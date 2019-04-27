 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Miami Dolphins draft results 2019: Isaiah Prince selected in sixth round

By Kdog92
The NFL draft has one more round to go as the sixth round is coming to an end. The Dolphins have added tackle, Isaiah Prince out of Ohio State.

The team needed to add some offensive line depth and maybe Prince can replace Ja’Wuan James at right tackle. Prince has played his whole career on the right side of line and it is something the Dolphins sorely needed.

Dolphins picks made:

13 (1st round) - Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
78 (3rd round) - Michael Deiter, G, Wisconsin
151 (5th round) - Andrew Van Ginkle, LB, Wisconsin
202 (6th round) - Isaiah Prince, T, Ohio State

The Dolphins other remaining picks are:


233 (7th round)
234 (7th round)

