Miami Dolphins 2019 draft grades: How do you grade Andrew Van Ginkel, 5th round pick?

The Miami Dolphins drafted Andrew Van Ginkel in the 5th round, OLB from Wisconsin. Van Ginkel will provide OLB depth and play on special teams, and the second member of the Wisconsin Badgers to be drafted by the Dolphins in 2019.

Dolphins picks made:

13 (1st round) - Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

78 (3rd round) - Michael Deiter, G, Wisconsin

151 (5th round) - Andrew Van Ginkel, OLB, Wisconsin

The Dolphins other remaining picks are:

202 (6th round)

233 (7th round)

234 (7th round)

Here’s a breakdown from Lance Zierlien on NFL.com:

Unimposing 3-4 outside linebacker with decent athletic ability but a concerning lack of aggression as a run blocker and consistency as a pass-rusher. Van Ginkel has the motor to tally stats with effort and secondary rush, but he needs a better rush plan and more proactive hands to set him up for success in attacking the quarterback. He will need a lot more strength and toughness to hold up as a run defender, but his length and production on special teams could give him a shot at the back end of the roster or on a practice squad.

Let’s hear your breakdown in the Commens section and give this a grade!

Poll How do you grade the Miami Dolphins 5th round pick Andrew Van Ginkel? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 28% A (728 votes)

47% B (1225 votes)

15% C (407 votes)

4% D (127 votes)

3% F (77 votes) 2564 votes total Vote Now

SUTTON’s take: Day 3 is about special teams most of the time — the most likely means of players making the active roster. Van Ginkel played special teams at Wisconsin. He won’t be taking snaps from Raekwon McMillan or Jerome Baker any time soon, but will compete with guys like Quentin Poling to round out the special teams roster and serve as depth for the LB group.