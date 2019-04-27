2019 NFL Draft: Live chat - Rounds 4-7

Congratulations! You have made it through the first two days of the NFL Draft, but today will be a different animal. You will be tested. Your health will be put in danger. Relationships will suffer. You will eat way too much. You will be exhausted. But, you will make it. You will endure. And you will see every pick made in the 2019 NFL Draft.

And, you can talk about all of it right here in our final live chat for the Draft. Join other fans trying to endure to the end. Talk about the trades, the picks, and how far behind the television coverage is from the picks being made. It will be a great time.

Here is the pertinent information while you attempt this unhealthy feat:

2019 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7

Where: Nashville, TN

Fourth-Seventh Rounds: Saturday, April 27, 12pm ET

Pick times: 4th-6th rounds - 5 minutes; 7th round - 4 minutes

Television Coverage: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes

Stream: NFL.com/watch; fuboTV; ESPN app

Best remaining players: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State; Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama; Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S/CB, Florida; Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State; and Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama headline the best players still on the board heading into Day 3.

Fourth Round Draft Order:

1 - 103. Arizona Cardinals

2 - 104. San Francisco 49ers

3 - 105. New York Jets

4 - 106. Oakland Raiders

5 - 107. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6 - 108. New York Giants

7 - 109. Oakland Raiders (from Jacksonville Jaguars)

8 - 110. Cincinnati Bengals

9 - 111. Detroit Lions

10 - 112. Washington Redskins (from Buffalo Bills)

11 - 113. Baltimore Ravens (from Denver Broncos)

12 - 114. Seattle Seahawks (from Green Bay Packers)

13 - 115. Carolina Panthers

14 - 116. New Orleans Saints (from Miami Dolphins)

15 - 117. Atlanta Falcons

16 - 118. New England Patriots (from Washington Redskins through Green Bay Packers through Seattle Seahawks)

17 - 119. Cleveland Browns

18 - 120. Minnesota Vikings

19 - 121. Tennessee Titans

20 - 122. Pittsburgh Steelers

21 - 123. Baltimore Ravens

22 - 124. Seattle Seahawks

23 - 125. Cincinnati Bengals (from Houston Texans through Denver Broncos)

24 - 126. Chicago Bears

25 - 127. Baltimore Ravens (from Philadelphia Eagles)

26 - 128. Dallas Cowboys

27 - 129. Indianapolis Colts

28 - 130. Los Angeles Chargers

29 - 131. Washington Redskins (from Kansas City Chiefs through Buffalo Bills)

30 - 132. Seattle Seahawks (from New Orleans Saints from New York Giants)

31 - 133. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)

32 - 134. New England Patriots

33 - 135. Indianapolis Colts

34 - 136. Dallas Cowboys

35 - 137. Atlanta Falcons

36 - 138. Philadelphia Eagles

Round Five Draft Order

1 - 139. Arizona Cardinals

2 - 140. Jacksonville Jaguars (from New York Jets through Oakland Raiders)

3 - 141. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Oakland Raiders)

4 - 142. Seattle Seahawks (from Detroit Lions through San Francisco 49ers through New York Giants)

5 - 143. New York Giants

6 - 144. Indianapolis Colts (from Jacksonville Jaguars through Cleveland Browns)

7 - 145. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8 - 146. Detroit Lions

9 - 147. Buffalo Bills

10 - 148. Denver Broncos

11 - 149. Cincinnati Bengals

12 - 150. Green Bay Packers

13 - 151. Miami Dolphins

14 - 152. Atlanta Falcons

15 - 153. Washington Redskins

16 - 154. Carolina Panthers

17 - 155. Cleveland Browns

18 - 156. Denver Broncos (from Minnesota Vikings)

19 - 157. Tennessee Titans

20 - 158. Oakland Raiders (from Pittsburgh Steelers through Oakland Raiders through Buffalo Bills)

21 - 159. Minnesota Vikings (from Seattle Seahawks)

22 - 160. Baltimore Ravens

23 - 161. Houston Texans

24 - 162. Los Angeles Rams (from Chicago Bears through New England Patriots)

25 - 163. Philadelphia Eagles

26 - 164. Indianapolis Colts

27 - 165. Dallas Cowboys

28 - 166. Los Angeles Chargers

29 - 167. Los Angeles Rams (from Kansas City Chiefs)

30 - 168. New Orleans Saints

31 - 169. Los Angeles Rams

32 - 170. Cleveland Browns (from New England Patriots)

33 - 171. New York Giants

34 - 172. Atlanta Falcons

35 - 173. Washington Redskins

Round Six Draft Order

1 - 174. Arizona Cardinals

2 - 175. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Oakland Raiders)

3 - 176. San Francisco 49ers

4 - 177. New Orleans Saints (from New York Jets)

5 - 178. Jacksonville Jaguars

6 - 179. Arizona Cardinals (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

7 - 180. New York Giants

8 - 181. Buffalo Bills

9 - 182. Cincinnati Bengals (from Denver Broncos)

10 - 183. Cincinnati Bengals

11 - 184. Detroit Lions

12 - 185. Green Bay Packers

13 - 186. Atlanta Falcons

14 - 187. Carolina Panthers

15 - 188. Tennessee Titans (from Miami Dolphins)

16 - 189. Cleveland Browns

17 - 190. Minnesota Vikings

18 - 191. Minnesota Vikings (from Tennessee Titans through Baltimore Ravens)

19 - 192. Pittsburgh Steelers

20 - 193. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens)

21 - 194. Green Bay Packers (from Seattle Seahawks)

22 - 195. Houston Texans

23 - 196. New York Jets (from Chicago Bears through Oakland Raiders)

24 - 197. Baltimore Ravens (from Philadelphia Eagles)

25 - 198. Cincinnati Bengals (from Dallas Cowboys)

26 - 199. Indianapolis Colts

27 - 200. Los Angeles Chargers

28 - 201. Kansas City Chiefs

29 - 202. Miami Dolphins (from New Orleans Saints)

30 - 203. Atlanta Falcons (from Los Angeles Rams)

31 - 204. Minnesota Vikings (from New England Patriots through Detroit Lions)

32 - 205. Chicago Bears (from New England Patriots)

33 - 206. Washington Redskins

34 - 207. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Arizona Cardinals)

35 - 208. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Philadelphia Eagles)

36 - 209. Minnesota Vikings (from Seattle Seahawks)

37 - 210. Cincinnati Bengals

38 - 211. Cincinnati Bengals

39 - 212. San Francisco 49ers

40 - 213. Cincinnati Bengals

41 - 214. Kansas City Chiefs

Round Seven Draft Order

1 - 215. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Arizona Cardinals)

2 - 216. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers)

3 - 217. New York Jets (from Minnesota Vikings)

4 - 218. Oakland Raiders

5 - 219. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

6 - 220. Houston Texans (from New York Giants through Denver Broncos)

7 - 221. Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville Jaguars)

8 - 222. Chicago Bears (from Denver Broncos through Philadelphia Eagles)

9 - 223. Cincinnati Bengals

10 - 224. Detroit Lions

11 - 225. Buffalo Bills

12 - 226. Green Bay Packers

13 - 227. Washington Redskins

14 - 228. Buffalo Bills (from Carolina Panthers)

15 - 229. Detroit Lions (from Miami Dolphins)

16 - 230. Atlanta Falcons

17 - 231. New Orleans Saints (from Cleveland Browns)

18 - 232. New York Giants (from Minnesota Vikings)

19 - 233. Miami Dolphins (from Tennessee Titans)

20 - 234. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers through Cleveland Browns)

21 - 235. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle Seahawks through Oakland Raiders)

22 - 236. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Baltimore Ravens)

23 - 237. Denver Broncos (from Houston Texans)

24 - 238. Chicago Bears

25 - 239. New England Patriots (from Philadelphia Eagles)

26 - 240. Indianapolis Colts

27 - 241. Dallas Cowboys

28 - 242. Los Angeles Chargers

29 - 243. New England Patriots (from Kansas City Chiefs through San Francisco 49ers through Cleveland Browns)

30 - 244. New Orleans Saints

31 - 245. New York Giants (from Los Angeles Rams)

32 - 246. New England Patriots

33 - 247. Minnesota Vikings

34 - 248. Arizona Cardinals

35 - 249. Arizona Cardinals

36 - 250. Minnesota Vikings

37 - 251. Los Angeles Rams

38 - 252. New England Patriots

39 - 253. Washington Redskins

40 - 254. Arizona Cardinals