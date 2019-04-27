NFL Draft 2019: Best players available for Rounds 4-7

We are on to the third day of the 2019 NFL Draft. Thus far, 102 picks have been made, with another 152 selections coming today. While most of the top talent has been added to a team already, with today focused more on developmental players and finding the gem no one else saw, there are still some big name prospects on the board. Who could still be steal this late in the Draft process?
Thanks to Dan Kadar at SB Nation, we have an idea. Here are his best players remaining. You can check out his entire list of best players available, out to his 232nd ranked player.
31. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
39. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
42. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S/CB, Florida
43. Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State
47. Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
54. Amani Hooker, S, Iowa
68. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
72. D’Andre Walker, Edge, Georgia
74. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
75. Gerald Willis, DT, Miami
78. Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford
82. Isaiah Buggs, DL, Alabama
86. Christian Miller, Edge, Alabama
89. Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia
90. Anthony Nelson, DE, Iowa
91. Preston Williams, WR, Colorado State
92. Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M
98. Te’Von Coney, LB, Notre Dame
99. Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State
100. Jamal Davis, Edge, Akron
101. Dru Samia, G, Oklahoma
102. Vosean Joseph, LB, Florida
103. Saivion Smith, CB, Alabama
105. Ryan Finley, QB, North Carolina State
107. Malik Gant, S, Marshall
110. Benny Snell Jr., RB, Kentucky
112. Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota
113. Daniel Wise, DT, Kansas
116. Isaiah Johnson, CB, Houston
117. Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington
118. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Clemson
119. Daylon Mack, DT, Texas A&M
120. David Sills, WR, West Virginia
121. Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma
122. Maxx Crosby, Edge, Eastern Michigan
123. Darius Slayton, WR, Auburn
124. Bryce Love, RB, Stanford
125. Evan Worthington, S, Colorado
126. DaMarkus Lodge, WR, Ole Miss
127. Trevon Wesco, TE, West Virginia
128. Dennis Daley, OT, South Carolina
129. Armon Watts, DT, Arkansas
130. Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State
131. Michael Jordan, G, Ohio State
132. Gary Jennings Jr., WR, West Virginia
133. Lamont Gaillard, C, Georgia
134. Charles Omenihu, DE, Texas
135. David Long Jr., LB, West Virginia
136. Keelan Doss, WR, Cal-Davis
138. Dontavius Russell, DT, Auburn
139. Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR, Texas
140. Dexter Williams, RB, Notre Dame
141. Penny Hart, WR, Georgia State
142. Mike Weber, RB, Ohio State
143. Mike Bell, S, Fresno State
145. Foster Moreau, TE, LSU
146. Isaac Nauta, TE, Georgia
148. Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson
149. Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington
150. Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami
Loading comments...