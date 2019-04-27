NFL Draft 2019: When and where to watch Rounds 4-7, draft order, online stream, more

The third and final day of the 2019 NFL Draft is getting ready to start. So far, three rounds have been completed, while four rounds will happen today. It has been a selection process full of trades and surprises, and more of the same should happen today.
The Miami Dolphins have added two draft prospects from this year, selecting Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in the first round and Wisconsin guard Michael Dieter in the third round. The team also added a 2018 draft prospect, one who was selected with the 10th overall pick, when they traded a second-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for quarterback Josh Rosen.
Just as we did yesterday for the first two days, here is everything you need to know for this afternoon’s Draft coverage. And, we will also be back with our live tracker of all the picks and trades as well as our live chat throughout the day. Make sure you come back then.
2019 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7
Where: Nashville, TN
Fourth-Seventh Rounds: Saturday, April 27, 12pm ET
Pick times: 4th-6th rounds - 5 minutes; 7th round - 4 minutes
Television Coverage: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes
Stream: NFL.com/watch; fuboTV; ESPN app
Best remaining players: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State; Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama; Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S/CB, Florida; Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State; and Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama headline the best players still on the board heading into Day 3.
Fourth Round Draft Order:
1 - 103. Arizona Cardinals
2 - 104. San Francisco 49ers
3 - 105. New York Jets
4 - 106. Oakland Raiders
5 - 107. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 - 108. New York Giants
7 - 109. Oakland Raiders (from Jacksonville Jaguars)
8 - 110. Cincinnati Bengals
9 - 111. Detroit Lions
10 - 112. Washington Redskins (from Buffalo Bills)
11 - 113. Baltimore Ravens (from Denver Broncos)
12 - 114. Seattle Seahawks (from Green Bay Packers)
13 - 115. Carolina Panthers
14 - 116. New Orleans Saints (from Miami Dolphins)
15 - 117. Atlanta Falcons
16 - 118. New England Patriots (from Washington Redskins through Green Bay Packers through Seattle Seahawks)
17 - 119. Cleveland Browns
18 - 120. Minnesota Vikings
19 - 121. Tennessee Titans
20 - 122. Pittsburgh Steelers
21 - 123. Baltimore Ravens
22 - 124. Seattle Seahawks
23 - 125. Cincinnati Bengals (from Houston Texans through Denver Broncos)
24 - 126. Chicago Bears
25 - 127. Baltimore Ravens (from Philadelphia Eagles)
26 - 128. Dallas Cowboys
27 - 129. Indianapolis Colts
28 - 130. Los Angeles Chargers
29 - 131. Washington Redskins (from Kansas City Chiefs through Buffalo Bills)
30 - 132. Seattle Seahawks (from New Orleans Saints from New York Giants)
31 - 133. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)
32 - 134. New England Patriots
33 - 135. Indianapolis Colts
34 - 136. Dallas Cowboys
35 - 137. Atlanta Falcons
36 - 138. Philadelphia Eagles
Round Five Draft Order
1 - 139. Arizona Cardinals
2 - 140. Jacksonville Jaguars (from New York Jets through Oakland Raiders)
3 - 141. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Oakland Raiders)
4 - 142. Seattle Seahawks (from Detroit Lions through San Francisco 49ers through New York Giants)
5 - 143. New York Giants
6 - 144. Indianapolis Colts (from Jacksonville Jaguars through Cleveland Browns)
7 - 145. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 - 146. Detroit Lions
9 - 147. Buffalo Bills
10 - 148. Denver Broncos
11 - 149. Cincinnati Bengals
12 - 150. Green Bay Packers
13 - 151. Miami Dolphins
14 - 152. Atlanta Falcons
15 - 153. Washington Redskins
16 - 154. Carolina Panthers
17 - 155. Cleveland Browns
18 - 156. Denver Broncos (from Minnesota Vikings)
19 - 157. Tennessee Titans
20 - 158. Oakland Raiders (from Pittsburgh Steelers through Oakland Raiders through Buffalo Bills)
21 - 159. Minnesota Vikings (from Seattle Seahawks)
22 - 160. Baltimore Ravens
23 - 161. Houston Texans
24 - 162. Los Angeles Rams (from Chicago Bears through New England Patriots)
25 - 163. Philadelphia Eagles
26 - 164. Indianapolis Colts
27 - 165. Dallas Cowboys
28 - 166. Los Angeles Chargers
29 - 167. Los Angeles Rams (from Kansas City Chiefs)
30 - 168. New Orleans Saints
31 - 169. Los Angeles Rams
32 - 170. Cleveland Browns (from New England Patriots)
33 - 171. New York Giants
34 - 172. Atlanta Falcons
35 - 173. Washington Redskins
Round Six Draft Order
1 - 174. Arizona Cardinals
2 - 175. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Oakland Raiders)
3 - 176. San Francisco 49ers
4 - 177. New Orleans Saints (from New York Jets)
5 - 178. Jacksonville Jaguars
6 - 179. Arizona Cardinals (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
7 - 180. New York Giants
8 - 181. Buffalo Bills
9 - 182. Cincinnati Bengals (from Denver Broncos)
10 - 183. Cincinnati Bengals
11 - 184. Detroit Lions
12 - 185. Green Bay Packers
13 - 186. Atlanta Falcons
14 - 187. Carolina Panthers
15 - 188. Tennessee Titans (from Miami Dolphins)
16 - 189. Cleveland Browns
17 - 190. Minnesota Vikings
18 - 191. Minnesota Vikings (from Tennessee Titans through Baltimore Ravens)
19 - 192. Pittsburgh Steelers
20 - 193. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens)
21 - 194. Green Bay Packers (from Seattle Seahawks)
22 - 195. Houston Texans
23 - 196. New York Jets (from Chicago Bears through Oakland Raiders)
24 - 197. Baltimore Ravens (from Philadelphia Eagles)
25 - 198. Cincinnati Bengals (from Dallas Cowboys)
26 - 199. Indianapolis Colts
27 - 200. Los Angeles Chargers
28 - 201. Kansas City Chiefs
29 - 202. Miami Dolphins (from New Orleans Saints)
30 - 203. Atlanta Falcons (from Los Angeles Rams)
31 - 204. Minnesota Vikings (from New England Patriots through Detroit Lions)
32 - 205. Chicago Bears (from New England Patriots)
33 - 206. Washington Redskins
34 - 207. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Arizona Cardinals)
35 - 208. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Philadelphia Eagles)
36 - 209. Minnesota Vikings (from Seattle Seahawks)
37 - 210. Cincinnati Bengals
38 - 211. Cincinnati Bengals
39 - 212. San Francisco 49ers
40 - 213. Cincinnati Bengals
41 - 214. Kansas City Chiefs
Round Seven Draft Order
1 - 215. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Arizona Cardinals)
2 - 216. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers)
3 - 217. New York Jets (from Minnesota Vikings)
4 - 218. Oakland Raiders
5 - 219. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
6 - 220. Houston Texans (from New York Giants through Denver Broncos)
7 - 221. Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville Jaguars)
8 - 222. Chicago Bears (from Denver Broncos through Philadelphia Eagles)
9 - 223. Cincinnati Bengals
10 - 224. Detroit Lions
11 - 225. Buffalo Bills
12 - 226. Green Bay Packers
13 - 227. Washington Redskins
14 - 228. Buffalo Bills (from Carolina Panthers)
15 - 229. Detroit Lions (from Miami Dolphins)
16 - 230. Atlanta Falcons
17 - 231. New Orleans Saints (from Cleveland Browns)
18 - 232. New York Giants (from Minnesota Vikings)
19 - 233. Miami Dolphins (from Tennessee Titans)
20 - 234. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers through Cleveland Browns)
21 - 235. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle Seahawks through Oakland Raiders)
22 - 236. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Baltimore Ravens)
23 - 237. Denver Broncos (from Houston Texans)
24 - 238. Chicago Bears
25 - 239. New England Patriots (from Philadelphia Eagles)
26 - 240. Indianapolis Colts
27 - 241. Dallas Cowboys
28 - 242. Los Angeles Chargers
29 - 243. New England Patriots (from Kansas City Chiefs through San Francisco 49ers through Cleveland Browns)
30 - 244. New Orleans Saints
31 - 245. New York Giants (from Los Angeles Rams)
32 - 246. New England Patriots
33 - 247. Minnesota Vikings
34 - 248. Arizona Cardinals
35 - 249. Arizona Cardinals
36 - 250. Minnesota Vikings
37 - 251. Los Angeles Rams
38 - 252. New England Patriots
39 - 253. Washington Redskins
40 - 254. Arizona Cardinals
