Miami Dolphins 2019 draft grades: How do you grade Michael Deiter 3rd-round pick?

The Miami Dolphins added Wisconsin offensive lineman Michael Deiter in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The move should give the Dolphins depth along the offensive line as well as a player who should compete for a starting guard spot this year. Can he beat out Isaac Asiata? Could Miami move Jesse Davis to right tackle and clear a spot for Deiter?

How was Deiter profiled before the Draft? We take a look at some of the draft profiles on the web, then will give you a chance to vote for your grade of the pick.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Durable, capable guard/center prospect who knows how to play the game but might lack the athletic elements needed to become a full-time starter on the next level. Dieter’s experience in a variety of pro-style rushing schemes and his overall technique work are in his favor while his experience across the line offer flexibility that could lock him into an NFL roster as an early backup with the potential to step in and start if needed.

Joe Marino, The Draft Network

A 54-game starter at Wisconsin, Deiter made 24 starts at left guard, 16 at center and 14 and left tackle but his best fit at the next level comes at guard where his mobility and play strength is maximized but his lack of length is less of a concern. Showing steady improvement throughout his career, Deiter capped his career numerous accolades including being named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2018. Given his experience in a pro-style system and technical refinement, Deiter has the makings of an early starter in the NFL that is productive in every aspect of the position.

