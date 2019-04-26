Miami Dolphins draft results 2019: Michael Deiter selected in third round

The second round of the 2019 NFL Draft featured the Miami Dolphins trading their pick to the Arizona Cardinals for quarterback Josh Rosen. As they now come back in the third round, the team is back to their build of the team through the Draft and continuing to find the right pieces to plug into the roster.

With the 78th overall pick, the Miami Dolphins selected Michael Deiter, G, Wisconsin. The pick gives Miami some offensive line depth to continue to develop, and it could allow Jesse Davis to move outside to right tackle, or Isaac Asiata could be replaced as the presumed starting left tackle.

Dolphins picks made:

13 (1st round) - Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

78 (3rd round) - Michael Deiter, G, Wisconsin

The Dolphins other remaining picks are:

151 (5th round)

202 (6th round)

233 (7th round)

234 (7th round)

The Dolphins have already been involved in three trades that impact this year’s Draft. They traded their sixth round pick (188) to the Tennessee Titans as part of the trade sending quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Titans. The Dolphins traded their seventh round pick (229) to the Detroit Lions as part of the trade for defensive tackle Akeem Spence last season. The Dolphins received pick 233 in the seventh round as part of the Tannehill trade. They received pick 234 in the seventh round, originally the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pick, from the Cleveland Browns as part of the Jarvis Landry trade last year.

They added a fourth trade during the second round, moving back out of the 48th overall position and sending the 116th overall pick to the New Orleans Saints to the 62 pick, the 202nd pick, and a 2020 second-round choice.