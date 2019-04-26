NFL Draft 2019: Picks tracker and live chat - Rounds 2 and 3

Here we go! The NFL Draft is back tonight for the second and third rounds, and it could continue the wheeling and dealing we saw late in the first round. The Miami Dolphins currently hold the 48th overall pick, but it is sounding more and more like they will move that pick to the Arizona Cardinals for quarterback Josh Rosen.

Join us here for all of the action, keeping up with the picks and trades in the article body and join fans in the comments for a live chat.

2019 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3

Where: Nashville, TN

Second-Third Rounds: Friday, April 26, 7pm ET

Pick times: 2nd round - 7 minutes; 3rd round - 5 minutes

Television Coverage: NFL Network, ESPN/ESPN2, ABC, ESPN Deportes

Stream: NFL.com/watch; fuboTV; ESPN app

Mock Draft: Clint Clearwater’s Round 2&3 Mock

Best remaining players: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington; Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma; Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida; D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss; and Greedy Williams, CB, LSU headline a group of several first-round potential players that have fallen into Day 2.

Prospect Profiles

What is the Dolphins top need? Sign up for The Phinsider FanPulse here!

Second Round Draft Order:

1 - 33. Arizona Cardinals

2 - 34. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)

3 - 35. Oakland Raiders

4 - 36. San Francisco 49ers

5 - 37. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Giants)

6 - 38. Jacksonville Jaguars

7 - 39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8 - 40. Buffalo Bills

9 - 41. Denver Broncos

10 - 42. Cincinnati Bengals

11 - 43. Detroit Lions

12 - 44. Green Bay Packers

13 - 45. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta Falcons)

14 - 46. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Redskins)

15 - 47. Carolina Panthers

16 - 48. Miami Dolphins

17 - 49. Cleveland Browns

18 - 50. Minnesota Vikings

19 - 51. Tennessee Titans

20 - 52. Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

21 - 53. Philadelphia Eagles (from Baltimore Ravens)

22 - 54. Houston Texans (from Seattle Seahawks)

23 - 55. Houston Texans

24 - 56. New England Patriots (from Chicago Bears)

25 - 57. Philadelphia Eagles

26 - 58. Dallas Cowboys

27 - 59. Indianapolis Colts

28 - 60. Los Angeles Chargers

29 - 61. Kansas City Chiefs

30 - 62. New Orleans Saints

31 - 63. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams)

32 - 64. New England Patriots

Third Round Draft Order:

1 - 65. Arizona Cardinals

2 - 66. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Oakland Raiders)

3 - 67. San Francisco 49ers

4 - 68. New York Jets

5 - 69. Jacksonville Jaguars

6 - 70. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7 - 71. Denver Broncos

8 - 72. Cincinnati Bengals

9 - 73. New England Patriots (from Detroit Lions)

10 - 74. Buffalo Bills

11 - 75. Green Bay Packers

12 - 76. Washington Redskins

13 - 77. Carolina Panthers

14 - 78. Miami Dolphins

15 - 79. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta Falcons)

16 - 80. Cleveland Browns

17 - 81. Minnesota Vikings

18 - 82. Tennessee Titans

19 - 83. Pittsburgh Steelers

20 - 84. Kansas City Chiefs (from Seattle Seahawks)

21 - 85. Baltimore Ravens

22 - 86. Houston Texans

23 - 87. Chicago Bears

24 - 88. Detroit Lions (from Philadelphia Eagles)

25 - 89. Indianapolis Colts

26 - 90. Dallas Cowboys

27 - 91. Los Angeles Chargers

28 - 92. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City Chiefs)

29 - 93. New York Jets (from New Orleans Saints)

30 - 94. Los Angeles Rams

31 - 95. New York Giants (from Cleveland Browns through New England Patriots)

32 - 96. Washington Redskins

33 - 97. New England Patriots

34 - 98. Jacksonville Jaguars

35 - 99. Los Angeles Rams

36 - 100. Carolina Panthers

37 - 101. New England Patriots

38 - 102. Baltimore Ravens