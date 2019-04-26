Dolphins trade for Josh Rosen from Cardinals

The Miami Dolphins have traded for quarterback Josh Rosen, acquiring the Arizona Cardinals’ 2018 tenth-overall draft choice. The move comes a day after Arizona selected quarterback Kyler Murray with the first-overall pick, ending the Rosen era in Arizona after almost exactly one year.

The Dolphins, who traded starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans this offseason and signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to a two-year free agent contract, are at the beginning phases of a complete franchise rebuild. The team is thought to be looking toward 2020 to draft a new “franchise” quarterback, but being able to add Rosen, who despite a poor 2018 season still was a first-round, top-ten pick for a season, gives them an extra chance at finding their next quarterback.

Rosen’s salary cap numbers for Miami will be $1.3 million, $2.1 million, and $2.9 million for the three-years remaining on his rookie contract. The Dolphins would also control his fifth-year option, while the Cardinals will have $8.2 million in dead money from the trade.

Rosen did not have a great rookie season, throwing for 2,278 yards in 14 games played (13 starts) on a 55.2 percent completion rate with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. In three seasons at UCLA, Rosen threw for 9,340 yards on a 60.9 percent completion rate with 59 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

The Dolphins sent the 62nd overall pick at the end of the second round, a pick they added earlier in the night when they traded out of the 48th position with the New Orleans Saints, to the Arizona Cardinals. The Dolphins also sent a 5th round pick in 2020 to Arizona in the trade.

After the trade, the Dolphins 2019 draft picks are:

Dolphins picks made:

13 (1st round) - Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Dolphins remaining picks:

78 (3rd round)

151 (5th round)

202 (6th round)

233 (7th round)

234 (7th round)

The Dolphins have already been involved in three trades that impact this year’s Draft. They traded their sixth round pick (188) to the Tennessee Titans as part of the trade sending quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Titans. The Dolphins traded their seventh round pick (229) to the Detroit Lions as part of the trade for defensive tackle Akeem Spence last season. The Dolphins received pick 233 in the seventh round as part of the Tannehill trade. They received pick 234 in the seventh round, originally the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pick, from the Cleveland Browns as part of the Jarvis Landry trade last year.