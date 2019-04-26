NFL Draft Grades 2019: How the web grades Miami Dolphins pick Christian Wilkins

With the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select Christian Wilkins, defensive tackle, Clemson. That was the announcement made last night as the first round of the Draft progressed. The Dolphins added a top tier talent at a position of need.

According to a report, they almost traded away the pick, but decided at the last minute to add Wilkins instead.

How did they analysts around the web grade Miami’s selection in the way-too-early, snap-decision grades throughout the night and this morning? We take a look.

It would appear, with over 2,300 votes submitted thus far, Dolphins fans really like this pick.

Grade: A

The value is there with this pick by the Dolphins. Wilkins was graded by me (and others) as one of the 10 best players in the draft. Wilkins is a tough, athletic player with a magnetic personality. He is quick off the block and plays with a ton of hustle. And don’t forget, Clemson played him a lot at defensive end as a sophomore. But is a defensive tackle the biggest need for Miami?

Grade: B

If Gary is the athlete learning to be an NFL defensive lineman, Wilkins is the quintessential NFL lineman. He’s also a pretty darn good athlete. I expected Miami to go offensive line here because that fin line is baaaaad, but Wilkins start day 1 and should grow into a solid starter that can play all over Brian Flores defense.

Grade: B

Grade: B+

Wilkins is a quality person and an excellent player with the versatility to play anywhere on the line. The team never really replaced Ndamukong Suh, and Wilkins has the ability to be really disruptive inside.

Grade: A

This is a fascinating selection: Presumably, new Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will run the Patriots-style scheme that he has spent his entire career teaching. Wilkins has the size that the scheme demands, but stylistically, his game is built more on quickness and movement than raw power. Perhaps Flores envisions Wilkins filling the Trey Flowers role. The two have different body types, but Flowers always thrived on the stunts and twists that Wilkins seems tailor-made to execute.

Grade: B-

This is my favorite pick of the entire draft so far. Love this pick. I think this kid is going to be a star. I was all over Grady Jarrett when he was picked and I think Wilkins could be even better. This is a good building block for Brian Flores and his staff.

Grade: A+

The run on defense continues and the Dolphins get a player from the National Champs who was known as the Tigers’ team leader.

Grade: B

This pick isn’t sexy, but it makes plenty of sense for a Dolphins team that’s in the early stages of a total rebuild. Wilkins is a fiery, passionate, and tone-setting leader who should function as the foundation of that defensive line for years to come. He’s versatile and active, plays with a nonstop motor, and always seems to know where the ball is going. The former Tiger lacks elite pass-rush upside and doesn’t possess rare traits in any particular category, but he’s as solid a three-down interior tackle as they come.

Grade: B+

The Rashan Gary and Christian Wilkins selections are just one spot apart, yet they couldn’t be more radically different. The Packers took a guy who was a major slacker in college, whereas the Dolphins just picked a high-character player who was a team captain at his school. Oh, and Wilkins was pretty damn good as well! This is a great pick that must be in the “A” range, as Wilkins will be able to replace Ndamukong Suh’s production. The only reason this isn’t an A+ or an “A” is because I felt as though the Dolphins had so many needs that they had to trade down. Still, I’m a fan of this move.

Grade: A