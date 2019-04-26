NFL Draft 2019: When and where to watch Round 2, draft order, online stream, more

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is complete, with trades, falls, and surprise picks throughout the night. Tonight, we move to rounds two and three of the process, with more prospects joining NFL teams - and more trades expected to happen.
Just as we did yesterday for the first round, here is everything you need to know for tonight’s Draft coverage. And, we will also be back with our live tracker of all the picks and trades as well as our live chat throughout the night. Make sure you come back then.
2019 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3
Where: Nashville, TN
Second-Third Rounds: Friday, April 26, 7pm ET
Pick times: 2nd round - 7 minutes; 3rd round - 5 minutes
Fourth-Seventh Rounds: Saturday, April 27, 12pm ET
Pick times: 4th-6th rounds - 5 minutes; 7th round - 4 minutes
Television Coverage: NFL Network, ESPN/ESPN2, ABC, ESPN Deportes
Stream: NFL.com/watch; fuboTV; ESPN app
Mock Draft: Clint Clearwater’s Round 2&3 Mock
Best remaining players: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington; Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma; Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida; D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss; and Greedy Williams, CB, LSU headline a group of several first-round potential players that have fallen into Day 2.
Second Round Draft Order:
1 - 33. Arizona Cardinals
2 - 34. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)
3 - 35. Oakland Raiders
4 - 36. San Francisco 49ers
5 - 37. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Giants)
6 - 38. Jacksonville Jaguars
7 - 39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 - 40. Buffalo Bills
9 - 41. Denver Broncos
10 - 42. Cincinnati Bengals
11 - 43. Detroit Lions
12 - 44. Green Bay Packers
13 - 45. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta Falcons)
14 - 46. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Redskins)
15 - 47. Carolina Panthers
16 - 48. Miami Dolphins
17 - 49. Cleveland Browns
18 - 50. Minnesota Vikings
19 - 51. Tennessee Titans
20 - 52. Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 - 53. Philadelphia Eagles (from Baltimore Ravens)
22 - 54. Houston Texans (from Seattle Seahawks)
23 - 55. Houston Texans
24 - 56. New England Patriots (from Chicago Bears)
25 - 57. Philadelphia Eagles
26 - 58. Dallas Cowboys
27 - 59. Indianapolis Colts
28 - 60. Los Angeles Chargers
29 - 61. Kansas City Chiefs
30 - 62. New Orleans Saints
31 - 63. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams)
32 - 64. New England Patriots
Third Round Draft Order:
1 - 65. Arizona Cardinals
2 - 66. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Oakland Raiders)
3 - 67. San Francisco 49ers
4 - 68. New York Jets
5 - 69. Jacksonville Jaguars
6 - 70. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 - 71. Denver Broncos
8 - 72. Cincinnati Bengals
9 - 73. New England Patriots (from Detroit Lions)
10 - 74. Buffalo Bills
11 - 75. Green Bay Packers
12 - 76. Washington Redskins
13 - 77. Carolina Panthers
14 - 78. Miami Dolphins
15 - 79. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta Falcons)
16 - 80. Cleveland Browns
17 - 81. Minnesota Vikings
18 - 82. Tennessee Titans
19 - 83. Pittsburgh Steelers
20 - 84. Kansas City Chiefs (from Seattle Seahawks)
21 - 85. Baltimore Ravens
22 - 86. Houston Texans
23 - 87. Chicago Bears
24 - 88. Detroit Lions (from Philadelphia Eagles)
25 - 89. Indianapolis Colts
26 - 90. Dallas Cowboys
27 - 91. Los Angeles Chargers
28 - 92. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City Chiefs)
29 - 93. New York Jets (from New Orleans Saints)
30 - 94. Los Angeles Rams
31 - 95. New York Giants (from Cleveland Browns through New England Patriots)
32 - 96. Washington Redskins
33 - 97. New England Patriots
34 - 98. Jacksonville Jaguars
35 - 99. Los Angeles Rams
36 - 100. Carolina Panthers
37 - 101. New England Patriots
38 - 102. Baltimore Ravens
