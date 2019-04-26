Clint Clearwater’s 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Rounds 2 & 3

Round 2

33. Arizona – Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

34. Indianapolis - Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

35. Oakland – Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

36. San Francisco – Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

37. Seattle – Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky

38. Jacksonville – Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

39. Tampa Bay – Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

40. Buffalo – D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

41. Denver – Ryan Finley, QB, N.C. St.

42. Cincinnati – Jachai Polite, DE/OLB, Florida

43. Detroit – Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

44. Green Bay – Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

45. L.A. Rams – Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M

46. Indianapolis – Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt

47. Carolina – Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio St.

48. Miami – Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas St.

The Dolphins grab their RT here with the 48th overall selection. Risner is a tough, versatile offensive lineman that should be able to start immediately. Risner brings a lot of value to the table as well as fills an important need.

49. Cleveland – Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

50. Minnesota – Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

51. Tennessee – A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss.

52. Denver – Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

53. Philadelphia – Isaiah Johnson, CB, Houston

54. Houston - Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

55. Houston – Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Ohio St.

56. New England Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

57. Philadelphia – Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic

58. Dallas – Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

59. Indianapolis – Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan

60. L.A. Chargers – Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

61. Kansas City – Jahlani Tavai, LB, Hawaii

62. New Orleans – Elgton Jenkins, G, Miss. St.

63. Kansas City – Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia

64. New England – Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

Round 3

65. Arizona – Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

66. Pittsburgh – David Long, CB, Michigan

67. San Francisco – Miles Saunders, RB, Penn St.

68. N.Y. Jets – Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa St.

69. Jacksonville – Drew Sample, TE, Washington

70. Tampa Bay – Gerald Willis, DT, Miami

71. Denver – Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

72. Cincinnati – Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

73. New England – Germaine Pratt, LB, N.C. St.

74. Buffalo – Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

75. Green Bay – Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma St.

76. Washington – Kelvin Harmon, WR, N.C. St.

77. Carolina – Justin Layne, CB, Michigan St.

78. Miami – Joe Jackson, DE, Miami

Joe Jackson is a DE that can set the edge as well as get after the QB. I think he can come in and contribute immediately, and has potential to turn into a pretty good pro for the Dolphins. I’d have a higher grade on him if he was more consistent, but in the middle of the third round, I like this value and love the fact that he fills a big need.

79. L.A. Rams – Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Ill.

80. Cleveland – Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan

81. Minnesota – Max Scharping, OL, Northern Ill.

82. Tennessee – Connor McGovern, G, Penn St.

83. Pittsburgh – Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

84. Kansas City – Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn St.

85. Baltimore – David Montgomery, RB, Iowa St.

86. Houston – Trystin Hill, DT, UCF

87. Chicago – Oshane Ximines, DE, Old Dominion

88. Detroit – Christian Miller, DE/OLB, Alabama

89. Indianapolis – Dru Samia, G, Oklahoma

90. Dallas – Andy Isabella, WR, Massachusetts

91. L.A. Chargers – Kris Boyd, CB, Texas

92. Seattle – Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky

93. N.Y. Jets – Yodny Cajuste, OL, West Virginia

94. L.A. Rams – Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota

95. N.Y. Giants –D’Andre Walker, DE/OLB, Georgia

96. Washington – Amani Hooker, DB, Iowa

97. New England - Hjalte Froholdt, G, Arkansas

98. Jacksonville – Miles Boykin, WR, Notre Dame

99. L.A. Rams - Kahale Warring, TE, San Diego St.

100. Carolina – Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

101. New England – Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

102. Baltimore – Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico St.