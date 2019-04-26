Clint Clearwater’s 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Rounds 2 & 3

Round 2
33. Arizona – Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
34. Indianapolis - Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
35. Oakland – Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
36. San Francisco – Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
37. Seattle – Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky
38. Jacksonville – Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
39. Tampa Bay – Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
40. Buffalo – D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
41. Denver – Ryan Finley, QB, N.C. St.
42. Cincinnati – Jachai Polite, DE/OLB, Florida
43. Detroit – Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
44. Green Bay – Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
45. L.A. Rams – Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M
46. Indianapolis – Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt
47. Carolina – Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio St.
48. Miami – Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas St.
The Dolphins grab their RT here with the 48th overall selection. Risner is a tough, versatile offensive lineman that should be able to start immediately. Risner brings a lot of value to the table as well as fills an important need.
49. Cleveland – Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
50. Minnesota – Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech
51. Tennessee – A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss.
52. Denver – Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
53. Philadelphia – Isaiah Johnson, CB, Houston
54. Houston - Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama
55. Houston – Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Ohio St.
56. New England Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson
57. Philadelphia – Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic
58. Dallas – Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida
59. Indianapolis – Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan
60. L.A. Chargers – Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
61. Kansas City – Jahlani Tavai, LB, Hawaii
62. New Orleans – Elgton Jenkins, G, Miss. St.
63. Kansas City – Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia
64. New England – Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M
Round 3
65. Arizona – Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
66. Pittsburgh – David Long, CB, Michigan
67. San Francisco – Miles Saunders, RB, Penn St.
68. N.Y. Jets – Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa St.
69. Jacksonville – Drew Sample, TE, Washington
70. Tampa Bay – Gerald Willis, DT, Miami
71. Denver – Zach Allen, DE, Boston College
72. Cincinnati – Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
73. New England – Germaine Pratt, LB, N.C. St.
74. Buffalo – Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
75. Green Bay – Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma St.
76. Washington – Kelvin Harmon, WR, N.C. St.
77. Carolina – Justin Layne, CB, Michigan St.
78. Miami – Joe Jackson, DE, Miami
Joe Jackson is a DE that can set the edge as well as get after the QB. I think he can come in and contribute immediately, and has potential to turn into a pretty good pro for the Dolphins. I’d have a higher grade on him if he was more consistent, but in the middle of the third round, I like this value and love the fact that he fills a big need.
79. L.A. Rams – Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Ill.
80. Cleveland – Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan
81. Minnesota – Max Scharping, OL, Northern Ill.
82. Tennessee – Connor McGovern, G, Penn St.
83. Pittsburgh – Damien Harris, RB, Alabama
84. Kansas City – Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn St.
85. Baltimore – David Montgomery, RB, Iowa St.
86. Houston – Trystin Hill, DT, UCF
87. Chicago – Oshane Ximines, DE, Old Dominion
88. Detroit – Christian Miller, DE/OLB, Alabama
89. Indianapolis – Dru Samia, G, Oklahoma
90. Dallas – Andy Isabella, WR, Massachusetts
91. L.A. Chargers – Kris Boyd, CB, Texas
92. Seattle – Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky
93. N.Y. Jets – Yodny Cajuste, OL, West Virginia
94. L.A. Rams – Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota
95. N.Y. Giants –D’Andre Walker, DE/OLB, Georgia
96. Washington – Amani Hooker, DB, Iowa
97. New England - Hjalte Froholdt, G, Arkansas
98. Jacksonville – Miles Boykin, WR, Notre Dame
99. L.A. Rams - Kahale Warring, TE, San Diego St.
100. Carolina – Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
101. New England – Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson
102. Baltimore – Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico St.
