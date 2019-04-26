2019 NFL Draft: Best available players for Round 2 and 3

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the books, and there were some surprises in the first set of 32 picks made. Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell, who was projected by many to be a 20-25 pick, was selected fourth overall by the Oakland Raiders and the New York Giants, while they did take a quarterback with the sixth pick as many projected, grabbed Duke’s Daniel Jones, considered by most to be the fourth - at best - rated quarterback in this year’s class.
There are also surprises in who is still on the draft board heading into Friday’s second- and third-rounds. One of the top names that immediately jumps out is Florida tackle Jawaan Taylor. I thought he was the pick that made the most sense for the Miami Dolphins with the 13th overall pick. I did say that, if he was already off the board, I thought Miami would add Ferrell or Christian Wilkins, and they did select Wilkins, so I partially projected the pick correctly, but I had no idea that Taylor would not only fall, but completely leave the first round.
There are a lot of talented players, players ranked within the first 32 players on draft boards, still waiting to have their name called in Nashville. Here are the best players remaining according to SB Nation’s Dan Kadar:
17. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
19. Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
22. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
24. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
25. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
27. Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State
30. Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
31. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
35. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama
36. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
38. Dre’Mont Jones, DT. Ohio State
39. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
40. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
41. Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
42. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S/CB, Florida
43. Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State
44. Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M
45. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
46. Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
47. Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
48. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
49. Jachai Polite, OLB/DE, Florida
50. Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech
51. Zach Allen, DE, Boston College
52. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State
53. Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
54. Amani Hooker, S, Iowa
55. Chase Winovich, Edge, Michigan
56. Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
57. Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic
58. Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan
59. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama
60. Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M
61. Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State
64. Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State
65. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
67. Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State
68. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
69. Dawson Knox, TE, Ole Miss
70. Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois
71. Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis
72. D’Andre Walker, Edge, Georgia
74. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
75. Gerald Willis, DT, Miami
76. Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson
77. Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State
78. Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford
79. Max Scharping, OT, Northern Illinois
80. Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt
81. David Long, CB, Michigan
82. Isaiah Buggs, DL, Alabama
83. Oshane Ximines, Edge, Old Dominion
84. Connor McGovern, G, Penn State
85. Andy Isabella, WR, Massachusetts
86. Christian Miller, Edge, Alabama
87. Michael Deiter, G, Wisconsin
88. Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
89. Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia
90. Anthony Nelson, DE, Iowa
91. Preston Williams, WR, Colorado State
92. Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M
94. Jahlani Tavai, LB, Hawaii
95. Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn
96. Trysten Hill, DT, Central Florida
97. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
98. Te’Von Coney, LB, Notre Dame
99. Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State
100. Jamal Davis, Edge, Akron
You can check out the rest of Kadar’s rankings, which goes out to 235 players, on SBNation.com.
Loading comments...