2019 NFL Draft: Best available players for Round 2 and 3

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the books, and there were some surprises in the first set of 32 picks made. Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell, who was projected by many to be a 20-25 pick, was selected fourth overall by the Oakland Raiders and the New York Giants, while they did take a quarterback with the sixth pick as many projected, grabbed Duke’s Daniel Jones, considered by most to be the fourth - at best - rated quarterback in this year’s class.

There are also surprises in who is still on the draft board heading into Friday’s second- and third-rounds. One of the top names that immediately jumps out is Florida tackle Jawaan Taylor. I thought he was the pick that made the most sense for the Miami Dolphins with the 13th overall pick. I did say that, if he was already off the board, I thought Miami would add Ferrell or Christian Wilkins, and they did select Wilkins, so I partially projected the pick correctly, but I had no idea that Taylor would not only fall, but completely leave the first round.

There are a lot of talented players, players ranked within the first 32 players on draft boards, still waiting to have their name called in Nashville. Here are the best players remaining according to SB Nation’s Dan Kadar:

17. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

19. Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

22. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

24. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

25. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

27. Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

30. Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

31. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

35. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

36. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

38. Dre’Mont Jones, DT. Ohio State

39. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

40. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

41. Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

42. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S/CB, Florida

43. Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State

44. Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M

45. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

46. Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

47. Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

48. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

49. Jachai Polite, OLB/DE, Florida

50. Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

51. Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

52. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

53. Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State

54. Amani Hooker, S, Iowa

55. Chase Winovich, Edge, Michigan

56. Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

57. Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic

58. Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan

59. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

60. Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

61. Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State

64. Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State

65. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

67. Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State

68. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

69. Dawson Knox, TE, Ole Miss

70. Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois

71. Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis

72. D’Andre Walker, Edge, Georgia

74. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

75. Gerald Willis, DT, Miami

76. Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

77. Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State

78. Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford

79. Max Scharping, OT, Northern Illinois

80. Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt

81. David Long, CB, Michigan

82. Isaiah Buggs, DL, Alabama

83. Oshane Ximines, Edge, Old Dominion

84. Connor McGovern, G, Penn State

85. Andy Isabella, WR, Massachusetts

86. Christian Miller, Edge, Alabama

87. Michael Deiter, G, Wisconsin

88. Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

89. Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia

90. Anthony Nelson, DE, Iowa

91. Preston Williams, WR, Colorado State

92. Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M

94. Jahlani Tavai, LB, Hawaii

95. Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn

96. Trysten Hill, DT, Central Florida

97. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

98. Te’Von Coney, LB, Notre Dame

99. Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State

100. Jamal Davis, Edge, Akron

You can check out the rest of Kadar’s rankings, which goes out to 235 players, on SBNation.com.