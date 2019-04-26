Miami Dolphins trade pick 48 to Saints

The Miami Dolphins have traded the 48th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The move, sending the pick to the New Orlean Saints. The Dolphins were on the clock to make the pick when they agreed to the trade.

The move keeps alive the possibility that the Dolphins could send their second-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals, buying more time - and draft picks - to make a decision on acquiring quarterback Josh Rosen.

The Dolphins set the Saints the 48th and 116th overall picks for the 62nd and 202nd picks this year, plus a 2020 second-round pick.

Dolphins picks made:

13 (1st round) - Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

The Dolphins other remaining picks are:

62 (2nd round)

78 (3rd round)

151 (5th round)

202 (6th round)

233 (7th round)

234 (7th round)

The Dolphins have already been involved in three trades that impact this year’s Draft. They traded their sixth round pick (188) to the Tennessee Titans as part of the trade sending quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Titans. The Dolphins traded their seventh round pick (229) to the Detroit Lions as part of the trade for defensive tackle Akeem Spence last season. The Dolphins received pick 233 in the seventh round as part of the Tannehill trade. They received pick 234 in the seventh round, originally the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pick, from the Cleveland Browns as part of the Jarvis Landry trade last year.