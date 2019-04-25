Report: Dolphins backed out of trade with Eagles

The Miami Dolphins selected Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins with the 13th overall pick. According to a report, that is not what almost happened. According to SB Nation Philadelphia Eagles team site Bleeding Green Nation reporter Benjamin Solak, it was nearly the Eagles selecting Wilkins with the 13th pick.

Solak reports that the Dolphins and Eagles had agreed to a trade that would have moved Philadelphia into the 13th position and Miami back to 25. Why Miami backed out, or what the compensation package would have been is not clear, but apparently Wilkins was going to be selected at 13, just by Philadelphia and not the Dolphins.

Source: Eagles are trading up for Clemson DT Christian Wilkins — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) April 26, 2019

Eagles and Dolphins were in talks and a trade was agreed upon, per source. Dolphins decided to take the player themselves last second. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) April 26, 2019

Whatever the case, the Dolphins landed a player they were projected to select in several of the final mock drafts around the web. Wilkins will come into the Dolphins defensive line and immediately become a starter who can be used in multiple ways. He is the versatile, high quality player that seems to be exactly what new head coach Brian Flores wants.