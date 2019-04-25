Dolphins draft grade: First round pick Christian Wilkins

The Miami Dolphins have selected Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The selection gives Miami a defensive tackle to immediately come in and start in the middle of the line of scrimmage, upgrading a position that needed some help.

Was it the best pick Miami could have made?

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said of Wilkins before the draft:

Desired combination of athleticism, production and character with the ability to fit into a stop unit that already has some pieces in place. Wilkins is a slippery, upfield three-technique with the ability to make plays outside his area. He plays with low pads allowing for optimal disruption leverage in the gaps, but he needs to be paired with an attacking front as he lacks the length and strength to hold his ground as a read-and-react tackle. He’s busy and agile as a rusher, which could keep him on the field for more snaps.

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson profiled Wilkins, writing:

Wilkins can play over center or as a 1 or 2-technique but he also shows speed to shoot the gaps and regularly requires double-teams. He has an effective swim move to beat one-on-one interior linemen to get into backfield and he has a good motor, never giving up on play, hustles downfield to make tackle. Not as explosive or strong as Quinnen Williams but consistent, surprisingly quick and smart. Was also the personal protector on the punt team and even took a snap at safety in the 2018 spring game.Can disappear during stretches and struggles to hold up against double teams, though he had no problem against Alabama here:

Holy Christian Wilkins pic.twitter.com/GX0QEQOniz — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) February 1, 2019

