Miami Dolphins draft results 2019: Christian Wilkins selected in first round

The Miami Dolphins have made their first selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. The team came into this year’s draft with no one really knowing what the team could or would do with the 13th overall pick. The team has needs all over the roster, which would make just about any pick a “need” pick, which basically allowed the team to make the pick the “best player available.”

With the 13th overall pick, the Miami Dolphins selected Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins.

It was an interesting first round, with some surprises including Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell being selected fourth overall by the Oakland Raiders and Duke’s Daniel Jones being the second quarterback selected at sixth overall by the New York Giants.

The Dolphins remaining picks are:

48 (2nd round)

78 (3rd round)

116 (4th round)

151 (5th round)

233 (7th round)

234 (7th round)

The Dolphins have already been involved in three trades that impact this year’s Draft. They traded their sixth round pick (188) to the Tennessee Titans as part of the trade sending quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Titans. The Dolphins traded their seventh round pick (229) to the Detroit Lions as part of the trade for defensive tackle Akeem Spence last season. The Dolphins received pick 233 in the seventh round as part of the Tannehill trade. They received pick 234 in the seventh round, originally the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pick, from the Cleveland Browns as part of the Jarvis Landry trade last year.