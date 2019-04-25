2019 NFL Mock Draft: SB Nation’s final projection has Dolphins attacking opposing QBs

The NFL Draft kicks off in about 10 minutes. Is that enough time to throw in one more 2019 NFL Mock Draft? Of course it is. Late last night, SB Nation’s Dan Kadar posted his final mock for the year - well, until he mocks the second round and starts with 2020 mock drafts. Where does he have the Miami Dolphins looking?

He has them taking a look at quarterbacks - well, opposing quarterbacks. Kadar has Miami adding Florida State edge rusher Brian Burns. He explains, writing, “If the rebuilding Dolphins don’t take a quarterback at No. 13, taking a pass rusher or offensive tackle should be the choice. Burns’ athleticism and ability to bend the edge are too good to pass up.”

The Dolphins NEED...and I stress again...NEED pass rush help this offseason. Charles Harris, entering his third season with three career sacks, is the grizzled veteran of the position group at this point. Burns could be a perfect fit for the Dolphins.

I think they are more likely to look offensive line (Jawaan Taylor) or at one of the Clemson defensive linemen (Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell), but Burns would be a really strong pick for Miami.