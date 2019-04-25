 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Draft 2019: Picks tracker and live chat

New, 6 comments

Come keep up with the picks and join our live chat!

By Kevin Nogle
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

It is time for the 2019 NFL Draft! The first round will play out tonight, with the first 32 prospects having their name called on the stage in Nashville, Tennessee. You can track all of the picks below, as well as join in our live chat with fans in the comments at the bottom of the page. Everything you need to know to watch tonight’s first round is below as well.

2019 NFL Draft

Where: Nashville, TN

First Round: Thursday, April 25, 8pm ET

Television Coverage: NFL Network, ESPN (and ESPN2 on Friday), ABC, ESPN Deportes

Stream: NFL.com/watch; fuboTV; ESPN app

Mock Draft: Josh Houtz’s 2019 NFL Mock Draft

What is the Dolphins top need?

Sign up for The Phinsider FanPulse here!

First Round Draft Order:

  1. Arizona Cardinals
  2. San Francisco 49ers
  3. New York Jets
  4. Oakland Raiders
  5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Jacksonville Jaguars
  8. Detroit Lions
  9. Buffalo Bills
  10. Denver Broncos
  11. Cincinnati Bengals
  12. Green Bay Packers
  13. Miami Dolphins
  14. Atlanta Falcons
  15. Washington Redskins
  16. Carolina Panthers
  17. New York Giants (from Cleveland Browns)
  18. Minnesota Vikings
  19. Tennessee Titans
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Seattle Seahawks
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Houston Texans
  24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears)
  25. Philadelphia Eagles
  26. Indianapolis Colts
  27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys)
  28. Los Angeles Chargers
  29. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City Chiefs)
  30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints)
  31. Los Angeles Rams
  32. New England Patriots

More From The Phinsider

This Article has a component height of 11. The sidebar size is medium.

Loading comments...