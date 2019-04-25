NFL Draft 2019: Picks tracker and live chat

It is time for the 2019 NFL Draft! The first round will play out tonight, with the first 32 prospects having their name called on the stage in Nashville, Tennessee. You can track all of the picks below, as well as join in our live chat with fans in the comments at the bottom of the page. Everything you need to know to watch tonight’s first round is below as well.
2019 NFL Draft
Where: Nashville, TN
First Round: Thursday, April 25, 8pm ET
Television Coverage: NFL Network, ESPN (and ESPN2 on Friday), ABC, ESPN Deportes
Stream: NFL.com/watch; fuboTV; ESPN app
Mock Draft: Josh Houtz’s 2019 NFL Mock Draft
First Round Draft Order:
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- New York Jets
- Oakland Raiders
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New York Giants
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Detroit Lions
- Buffalo Bills
- Denver Broncos
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Green Bay Packers
- Miami Dolphins
- Atlanta Falcons
- Washington Redskins
- Carolina Panthers
- New York Giants (from Cleveland Browns)
- Minnesota Vikings
- Tennessee Titans
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Baltimore Ravens
- Houston Texans
- Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears)
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Indianapolis Colts
- Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys)
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City Chiefs)
- Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints)
- Los Angeles Rams
- New England Patriots
Loading comments...