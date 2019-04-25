NFL Draft 2019: Picks tracker and live chat

It is time for the 2019 NFL Draft! The first round will play out tonight, with the first 32 prospects having their name called on the stage in Nashville, Tennessee. You can track all of the picks below, as well as join in our live chat with fans in the comments at the bottom of the page. Everything you need to know to watch tonight’s first round is below as well.

2019 NFL Draft

Where: Nashville, TN

First Round: Thursday, April 25, 8pm ET

Television Coverage: NFL Network, ESPN (and ESPN2 on Friday), ABC, ESPN Deportes

Stream: NFL.com/watch; fuboTV; ESPN app

First Round Draft Order: