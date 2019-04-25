Dolphins one of only two teams talking to Cardinals about Rosen

As the 2019 NFL Draft gets closer, speculation continues to swirl around the Arizona Cardinals, who hold the first overall selection later tonight. Will they use that pick, as everyone presumes, to select Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray? If they do make that move, what will they do with current quarterback and a top-ten draft choice last year, Josh Rosen?

Rumors have said the Miami Dolphins could be interested in landing Rosen. While it has remained just rumors, on Thursday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter told Mut & Callahan on WEEI that Miami has definitely discussed with the Cardinals Rosen, and they are one of only two teams who have had real discussions over the last month about a trade possibility.

.@AdamSchefter joined @MutWEEI @GerryCallahan & @AlexReimer1 this morning & discussed the possibilities of Daniel Jones or Josh Rosen going to the Pats tonight: pic.twitter.com/Skf5gn4W7x — Mut & Callahan (@MutCallahan) April 25, 2019

In the radio spot, with the question posed about the New England Patriots potentially trading for Rosen, Schefter adds that the Dolphins have not talked to the Cardinals in the last few days and the New York Giants, the other team interested, are waiting to see how the draft unfolds.

Schefter said the Patriots have not had any discussions and that the Los Angeles Chargers made initial inquiries over a month ago, but that they have no real interest in trying to make a deal.

There is no trade in place, according to Schefter, but that the Dolphins continue to be interested in the possibility of landing Rosen.