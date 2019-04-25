Dolphins ‘getting calls with an opportunity to trade back’

The Miami Dolphins are a question mark when it comes to the 2019 NFL Draft. They could be focusing on potential dynamic players, but there is no way to know what position they are coveting the most. This front office and new coaching staff are keeping things very close to their chest and not trying to tip their hand in any direction.

There are several players believed to be on their radar, but there is also thought that the team could be looking to trade back in the draft, add more picks - especially if they can get 2020 draft picks - and find a good player later in the first round. NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported Thursday in the build up to the 8pm ET start of the Draft, teams around the league seem to believe Miami would prefer that trade back.

Many options still in play for the #Dolphins at 13, including QB. But teams they’ve spoken to get the sense Miami is motivated to trade down. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/gYdiDPZqWA — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2019

Ian Rapoport, another NFL Media reporter, then retweeted Pelissero’s video tweet and added that the Dolphins are fielding calls about a potential trade back.

The #Dolphins are getting calls with an opportunity to trade back. https://t.co/joykMKo5S8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2019

Could the Dolphins turn the 13th pick into more than just that one selection? Would they be able to add a 2020 pick, continuing to build on what is expected to already be a 12 pick Draft? Tonight could be fun for the Dolphins and the fans - either with Miami adding a key talent, or the team adding more picks and a key talent.