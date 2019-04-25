Mel Kiper Mock Draft 2019: Final projection from ESPN analyst starts building consensus for Dolphins

The NFL Draft is tonight, and the final versions of the mock drafts are popping up all over the web. As the day continues, we seem to be finding a consensus of who the Miami Dolphins will select with the 13th overall pick. Earlier today, we took at look at Daniel Jeremiah’s final mock draft, with the Dolphins adding Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Kiper agrees with that pick, also giving Miami Wilkins with the 13th selection. “If Miami really is waiting until 2020 to get a quarterback, GM Chris Grier & Co. should go with the best player available here,” Kiper writes of the pick. “Miami has holes at several positions. Wilkins is an underrated pass-rusher, and he’s one of the best locker room guys in this draft.”

It appears more and more analysts are focusing on Wilkins as the best pick for the Dolphins. While everything around the Dolphins themselves has been quiet, with little leaking out of the team’s facilities, it does seem like Wilkins to the Dolphins is becoming a strong possibility.