NFL Mock Draft 2019: Daniel Jeremiah looks defensive for Dolphins

The 2019 NFL Draft begins tonight, which means we are in the final hours of mock draft season. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his fourth projection of the first round yesterday, going through one last prediction of the first 32 picks for this year. Were are the Miami Dolphins looking according to Jeremiah?

The Draft starts exactly where most people believe it will start, with Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray being the first person off the board as the Arizona Cardinals make their selection. There is a lot of speculation right now that Murray to Arizona is not as solid a pick as previously believed, but it still seems like this is the most likely scenario to play out on Thursday.

After that, the San Francisco 49ers make Ohio State edge rusher Nick Bosa the second pick, followed by the New York Jets adding Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, then the Oakland Radiers selecting Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rounding out the top five with LSU linebacker Devin White.

After Murray, no other quarterback is selected before the Dolphins are on the clock with the 13th overall pick. Does Miami select Dwayne Haskins or Drew Lock here? No. Haskins is selected 15th by the Washington Redskins in this projection and Lock falls all the way to the Green Bay Packers with the 30th pick (Daniel Jones jumps ahead of Lock according to Jeremiah, going 17th to the New York Giants). Instead, Miami is looking to the defensive line in this mock draft.

With the 13th overall pick, Jeremiah has the Dolphins adding Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. He writes of the pick, “Dolphins D-line coach Marion Hobby coached Wilkins during his first two seasons at Clemson. He’s one of the safer picks in the draft and fills a need.”

Wilkins is an outstanding pick for the Dolphins in this scenario. I believe Florida tackle Jawaan Taylor is likely the top prospect who could be Miami’s selection, but Jeremiah has him coming off the board with the Packers at pick 12. Wilkins could absolutely be the next player on the board for the Dolphins and he will immediately upgrade the defensive line.

What do you think of Jeremiah’s pick for the Dolphins?