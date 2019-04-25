2019 NFL Draft: Review of past pick 13

The Miami Dolphins hold the 13th overall pick in tonight’s first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. They have actually held that same position three times in their history, adding A.J. Duhe in 1977, David Overstreet in 1981, and Laremy Tunsil in 2016. What else has happened at the 13th position over recent years? I’m so very glad you asked.

This morning, as we get ready for today’s Draft, we take a look at the last ten 13th overall picks made.

2018 NFL Draft

Washington Redskins

Daron Payne, DT, Alabama

Payne started all 16 games last year for Washington, recording 56 tackles along with one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and five sacks.

2017 NFL Draft

Arizona Cardinals

Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

In two seasons with Arizona, Reddick has appeared in all 32 games with 15 starts. He has recorded 112 career tackles, with five passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and 6.5 sacks.

2016 NFL Draft

Miami Dolphins

Laremy Tunsil, T, Ole Miss

Tunsil has played 44 of a possible 48 games since being selected, starting at left guard his rookie season before moving out to left tackle in 2017 and in 2018. The Dolphins believe he is a Pro Bowl caliber left tackle, though he did not make the all-star event last year.

2015 NFL Draft

New Orleans Saints

Andrus Peat, T, Stanford

The Saints have used Peat at tackle, but he is primarily their left guard, playing in 55 games over the last four years, with 50 starts. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018, despite only playing in 13 games.

2014 NFL Draft

St. Louis Rams

Aaron Donald, DT, Pittsburgh

Five seasons in the NFL, five Pro Bowl selections, four First-Team All-Pro selections. The then St. Louis, now Los Angeles Rams, may have nailed this pick. Donald has missed two games in his career, playing 78 times with 74 starts. He has 263 tackles with nine passes defensed, 13 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and 59.5 sacks, including a league high 20.5 sacks in 2018.

2013 NFL Draft

New York Jets

Sheldon Richardson, DT, Missouri

Richardson spent his first four seasons with the Jets, earning one Pro Bowl over that span. He then played for the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 an the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. He has played in 89 career games with 87 starts, recording 333 tackles with one interception, seven passes defensed, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and 23.5 sacks.

2012 NFL Draft

Arizona Cardinals

Michael Floyd, WR, Notre Dame

Floyd has played seven seasons in the league, getting on the field for four different teams over that span. He played 2012 through most of 2016 with the Cardinals, with two games played in 2016 with the New England Patriots. He spent 2017 with the Minnesota Vikings, then last year with the Washington Redskins. Has has 266 career receptions for 3,959 yards and 25 touchdowns.

2011 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions

Nick Fairley, DT Auburn

Fairley started his career with four seasons in Detroit before one year with the Rams and one year with the Saints. He began the 2017 summer with the Saints, but a heart issue landed him on the reserve/non-football injury list and effectively ended his career. He played in 77 games with 46 starts, recording 170 career tackles, three passes defensed, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries with one touchdown, and 20.5 sacks.

2010 NFL Draft

Philadelphia Eagles

Brandon Graham, DE, Michigan

Graham has played all nine years with the Eagles, appearing in 127 games with 70 starts. He has played defensive end, defensive tackle, and linebacker over that time, recording 320 tackles, seven passes defensed, 16 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries with one touchdown, and 42.5 sacks.

2009 NFL Draft

Washington Redskins

Brian Orakpo, DE, Texas

Orakpo played six years with the Redskins before moving for the last four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, starting a combined 132 games. He has four career Pro Bowl selections, recording 425 career tackles with one interception with a touchdown, 31 passes defensed, 12 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and 66 sacks.