Phinsider Radio: Latest Miami Dolphins Draft News, We Ruin the Movie “Draft Day” for Houtz, and More!

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=VMP9553721485

*(Just click the link right above and enjoy — and don’t forget to hit that subscribe button! We apologize for not having an embed, and are working to remedy it.)*

The Miami Dolphins are less than 24 hours from being on the clock, and Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton discuss the latest insights into draft plans.

~ What information has smoke, and what has fire? What are the typical leaks seen at this juncture in the draft process?

~ Will the Dolphins be able to move down?

~ If the Dolphins make a selection at #13, who is the pick?

We basically describe the entire movie “Draft Day” in about 13 seconds to Houtz, who hadn’t seen it, so at the very least, you’ll be able to exercise the morbid pleasure of laughing at someone’s disdain.

All this and more on this episode of Phinsider Radio!

Reach out to us on Twitter or let us know your thoughts down below in the Comments Section!!!

Follow Matthew (@CannataNFL), Houtz (@Houtz), and myself (@suttonlacesout) on Twitter! Tune in. Subscribe. Give us an awesome rating. Hugs and kisses.