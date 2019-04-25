NFL Draft 2019: When and where to watch, draft order, online stream, more

The NFL Draft is finally here. Tonight, the selection process will kick off with the first 32 picks being made. The Draft will then continue onto Friday night and Saturday afternoon, with 254 picks being made this year. We have everything you need to know to watch/stream the Draft, as well as the draft order and more.
2019 NFL Draft
Where: Nashville, TN
First Round: Thursday, April 25, 8pm ET
Second-Third Rounds: Friday, April 26, 7pm ET
Fourth-Seventh Rounds: Saturday, April 27, 12pm ET
Television Coverage: NFL Network, ESPN (and ESPN2 on Friday), ABC, ESPN Deportes
Stream: NFL.com/watch; fuboTV; ESPN app
Mock Draft: Josh Houtz’s 2019 NFL Mock Draft
Prospect Ratings: Top-100 Players Big Board
First Round Draft Order:
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- New York Jets
- Oakland Raiders
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New York Giants
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Detroit Lions
- Buffalo Bills
- Denver Broncos
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Green Bay Packers
- Miami Dolphins
- Atlanta Falcons
- Washington Redskins
- Carolina Panthers
- New York Giants (from Cleveland Browns)
- Minnesota Vikings
- Tennessee Titans
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Baltimore Ravens
- Houston Texans
- Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears)
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Indianapolis Colts
- Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys)
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City Chiefs)
- Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints)
- Los Angeles Rams
- New England Patriots
