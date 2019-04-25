NFL Draft 2019: When and where to watch, draft order, online stream, more

The NFL Draft is finally here. Tonight, the selection process will kick off with the first 32 picks being made. The Draft will then continue onto Friday night and Saturday afternoon, with 254 picks being made this year. We have everything you need to know to watch/stream the Draft, as well as the draft order and more.

2019 NFL Draft

Where: Nashville, TN

First Round: Thursday, April 25, 8pm ET

Second-Third Rounds: Friday, April 26, 7pm ET

Fourth-Seventh Rounds: Saturday, April 27, 12pm ET

Television Coverage: NFL Network, ESPN (and ESPN2 on Friday), ABC, ESPN Deportes

Stream: NFL.com/watch; fuboTV; ESPN app

