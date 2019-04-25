 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Draft 2019: When and where to watch, draft order, online stream, more

By Kevin Nogle
The NFL Draft is finally here. Tonight, the selection process will kick off with the first 32 picks being made. The Draft will then continue onto Friday night and Saturday afternoon, with 254 picks being made this year. We have everything you need to know to watch/stream the Draft, as well as the draft order and more.

2019 NFL Draft

Where: Nashville, TN

First Round: Thursday, April 25, 8pm ET

Second-Third Rounds: Friday, April 26, 7pm ET

Fourth-Seventh Rounds: Saturday, April 27, 12pm ET

Television Coverage: NFL Network, ESPN (and ESPN2 on Friday), ABC, ESPN Deportes

Stream: NFL.com/watch; fuboTV; ESPN app

Mock Draft: Josh Houtz’s 2019 NFL Mock Draft

Prospect Ratings: Top-100 Players Big Board

Prospect Profiles

First Round Draft Order:

  1. Arizona Cardinals
  2. San Francisco 49ers
  3. New York Jets
  4. Oakland Raiders
  5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Jacksonville Jaguars
  8. Detroit Lions
  9. Buffalo Bills
  10. Denver Broncos
  11. Cincinnati Bengals
  12. Green Bay Packers
  13. Miami Dolphins
  14. Atlanta Falcons
  15. Washington Redskins
  16. Carolina Panthers
  17. New York Giants (from Cleveland Browns)
  18. Minnesota Vikings
  19. Tennessee Titans
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Seattle Seahawks
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Houston Texans
  24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears)
  25. Philadelphia Eagles
  26. Indianapolis Colts
  27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys)
  28. Los Angeles Chargers
  29. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City Chiefs)
  30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints)
  31. Los Angeles Rams
  32. New England Patriots

