Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread & General Discussion) 04/24/2019 Edition

I will start with, yes, I am aware that I used the same photo two nights in a row. Kinda because it still fits and kinda because I always wonder who is actually paying attention. Tonight’s Phinsider question of the day is will you watch the draft and do you watch it all the way through or just maybe a round or two? Do you look forward to the draft as a big event each year or does none of this matter to you until you see what we have on the field in August? I am always curious when I realize that so many people around me daily are “huge football fans” of one team or another but many do not even know when the draft is and pay no attention to their team outside of game-day. There is nothing wrong with being either way as a fan. Many of us have to pull teeth to set aside those 3 hours every Sunday as real life just has a way of getting in the way. Even the most die-hard of us miss a game here and there because the rest of the world is not interested in our individual football addiction.

As well as this post being the question of the day post it will also serve as a live thread to discuss, like in all the other non game live threads, pretty much whatever you so wish so long as it falls within the parameters of the site’s rules.

