Houtz’s 2019 First Round NFL Mock Draft

Every year, I sit down and write an article (or two) about how pointless mock drafts are. And yet, every time a new one is released, I immediately rush to see what the ‘experts’ think the Dolphins will do in this year’s draft.

I am no ‘expert’, this we know. But I do very much enjoy the draft process and have a pretty good understanding of what this year’s class has to offer.

Unlike most mock drafts, this one is 100% accurate. Except for the fact that there are no trades, only three quarterbacks selected in the first round, and Noah Fant falls helplessly to the Patriots at 32.

This is my one and only 32-team first round mock draft. Enjoy.

1. Arizona Cardinals - Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Murray is the best QB in this class, and a perfect fit for Kingsbury’s air-raid offense. Now please trade Rosen to Miami.

2. San Francisco 49ers - Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

Bosa is my #1 player in the entire draft. The 49ers get an immediate upgrade at a position of need.

3. New York Jets - Quinnen Williams, IDL, Alabama

Interior defensive lineman have been all the rave in New York for the last decade. Williams is a stud, who will flourish in Greg Williams defense.

4. Oakland Raiders - Josh Allen EDGE, Kentucky

Very little has been said about Josh Allen in recent weeks, which is a good thing. Gruden gets his pass rusher.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Devin White, LB, LSU

Tampa Bay needs a linebacker and Devin White is as surefire as it gets.

6. New York Giants - Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Lots of uncertainty surrounds what the Giants might do in this year’s draft. They need a QB and for me, Haskins is the best available.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

Jacksonville once traded for Brandon Albert because they had a dire need for an offensive tackle. This is an obvious move for one of the best players in the entire draft.

8. Detroit Lions - Ed Oliver, IDL, Houston

The Lions add Ed Oliver to a defense that just acquired Trey Flowers. Opposing QBs are in trouble.

9. Buffalo Bills - Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

This pains me, because I am very fond of Brian Burns. Sean McDermott gets a chess piece he can use to create havoc for opposing QBs.

10. Denver Broncos - Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Where there is smoke, there is fire. Elway went after Paxton Lynch and Case Keenum, with no results. Flacco might be the current starter, but Drew Lock is the future.

11. Cincinnati Bengals - Devin Bush Jr. LB, Michigan

If Haskins or Lock are available that would be the direction they go. But with a void at linebacker now that Burfict is gone, Devin Bush is the right pick.

12. Green Bay Packers - T.J Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Having a Gronk-type tight end greatly improves all the players around him. So when one of the more well-rounded TEs in recent memory is available, you pull the trigger.

13. Miami Dolphins - Jeffrey Simmons, IDL, Mississippi State

For a team looking to contend in 2020, Jeffrey Simmons is the perfect pick via trade down or at 13. If he were healthy, Simmons would be a top-5 draft pick. It won’t be long before he becomes a cornerstone of Flores defense

14. Atlanta Falcons - Christian Wilkins, IDL, Clemson

When it comes to Clemson defensive lineman, Wilkins and Lawrence have slipped under the radar. Wilkins is well-rounded and will make an immediate impact with whichever team selects him.

15. Washington Redskins - Jonah Williams, IOL, Alabama

There’s a very good chance Williams is selected in the top-10. But this is my mock draft. He is a very good player that can play multiple positions within an offensive line. Daniel Jones could very well be the pick too.

16. Carolina Panthers - Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

Dillard is quickly rising up draft boards and like Williams, could go sooner than this pick. He’s about as good as it gets in pass protection and can slide right in at tackle.

17. New York Giants - Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

In the last 24 hours, Gary’s stock has plummuted due to a significant shoulder injury. The belief is Gary can play this season but would have to wear a shoulder harness. There’s also the potential for long-term issues. Nonetheless, the Giants take a chance on the boom or bust prospect.

18. Minnesota Vikings - Garrett Bradbury, IOL, North Carolina State

Kirk Cousins is not good, but he could definitely use some help on the offensive line. Adding a talent like Bradbury in round one solidifies one Guard position and will make those around him better.

19. Tennessee Titans - Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

Ferrell isn’t the sexiest pick, but he does everything you want from a traditional end. He has heavy hands that can set the edge, and then fight through an offensive lineman on his way to the QB. Oh yeah, and he gets to learn behind Cam Wake.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Williams is arguably the best defensive back in the draft and the Steelers have a pressing need at the position. Greedy will be a welcomed addition in their secondary.

21. Seattle Seahawks - Nasir Adderley, SAF, Delaware

After losing Earl Thomas in free agency, the Seahawks are in need of a rangy safety that can do it all. Could this be the start of the new Legion of Boom in Seattle? Time will tell.

22.Baltimore Ravens - D.K Metcalf, WR, Mississippi State

We all saw the picture of Metcalf with his shirt off. The dude looked like he belonged in Avengers: End Game to be honest. Baltimore desperately needs wide receivers, and the 6’3 wide receiver will make a good target for Lamar Jackson.

23. Houston Texans - Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

Rumors have started to surface that the Texans could be willing to trade up to help solidify their offensive line. Cody Ford is a very good offensive tackle that could possibly slide inside if needed.

24. Oakland Raiders - Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Murphy could get drafted earlier, given his physicality and elite traits in coverage. His biggest issue remains in run support but in the right situation, Murphy could quickly become one of the league’s top cornerbacks.

25. Philadelphia Eagles - Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, SAF, Florida

Philadelphia’s secondary was the Achilles Heel of the team in 2018. Adding a skilled safety like Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the mix, could change the dynamic of the Eagle’s secondary. And adds a much needed playmaker to their defense.

26. Indianapolis Colts - Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

Butler is one of the draft twitter’s favorite prospects, and everyone can see why. He runs precise routes and does all the little things right. Adding him to an offense that consists of T.Y Hilton, Eric Ebron and Devin Funchess is a good thing.

27. Oakland Raiders - Joshua Jacobs, HB, Alabama

Uncertainty surrounds Marshawn Lynch in Oakland. And regardless of what his future endeavors are, the Raiders are going to need a running back sooner than later.

28. Los Angeles Chargers - Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

Phillip Rivers isn’t getting any younger, but the Los Angeles Chargers were among the top teams in the AFC. Adding a glove fit like Risner to the Chargers line, should help keep Rivers on the field until he’s ready to retire in ten years.

29. Seattle Seahawks - Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

Sweat could have been drafted much sooner, but a heart condition could have him fall out of round two. For Seattle-who just acquired this pick from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for pass rusher Frank Clark- Sweat will be a great value pick.

30. Green Bay Packers - Johnathan Abram, SAF, Mississippi State

After selecting Hockenson with the 12th-overall pick earlier in the draft, the Packers select the hard hitting safety from Mississippi State. Green Bay gets a difference maker on both offense and defense on day one.

31. Los Angeles Rams - DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia

Baker has had some issues throughout the draft process, but no one can deny how talented he is. The Rams could use another

32. New England Patriots - Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

With Rob Gronkowski’s recent retirement, the Evil Empire fills the void left behind, by drafting one of the best tight ends in this class.