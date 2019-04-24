Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

NFL draft: Is Will Grier’s aggression a fit for the Patriots? - Pats Pulpit

Many pundits and fans alike believe the New England Patriots will look to address a post-Tom Brady world in the 2019 NFL Draft. Having taking some private meetings and Top 30 visits with a number...





NFL Draft Trade Rumors: How likely is a Jets trade for Frank Clark? - Gang Green Nation

Seahawks edge rusher Frank Clark was given the franchise tag by the team back in March. Over the last few days trade rumors have picked up steam, some linking the 2015 second round pick to the Jets....





2019 NFL Draft: all the Buffalo Bills’ trade options, values with number 9 overall - Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo could trade up or down in the 2019 NFL Draft

AFC NORTH:

Ravens pick up Ronnie Stanley’s 2020 option - Baltimore Beatdown

One step closer to securing the bag





There aren’t many Pittsburgh athletes who tainted their legacy more than Antonio Brown - Behind the Steel Curtain

Fans are always willing to overlook very real character flaws by their sports heroes. And this is why Antonio Brown’s ugly departure from the Steelers is really sad.





How the Bengals’ draft could be different with an offensive or defensive focus - Cincy Jungle

What if the Bengals addressed just their offensive needs in the draft? What if they focused on just the defense? These two mock drafts give us an idea of what those separate plans could look like.





History of the NFL Draft - Dawgs By Nature

Event wasn’t always the affair it is today, in fact, it didn’t even exist

AFC SOUTH:

The Texans Shouldn’t Trade Jadeveon Clowney, But If They Are Trading A Defensive Lineman, They Should Trade J.J. Watt Instead - Battle Red Blog

Trading Jadeveon Clowney is a terrible idea.





NFL mock draft 2019 7 rounds Titans - Music City Miracles

We are now just a few days from the 2019 NFL Draft. This is the time where you start to hear all types of crazy things coming out. This is my annual reminder that you cannot believe anything anyone...





Jaguars Draft News: Why don’t we talk about Jonah Williams? - Big Cat Country

The 2019 NFL Draft is just a few days away and the consensus pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars seems to be Florida offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor. As it stands right now, I am leaning towards the...





The Curious Case of the Colts’ Cornerback Position - Stampede Blue

Do the Colts need to draft a cornerback early in the NFL Draft? Are they necessarily set at the position? Are they set, but should they still draft a cornerback? Maybe they’re not set, but still...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos: Is it quarterback or bust in the first round? - Mile High Report

Would it be a disaster if the Denver Broncos drafted Drew Lock or an offensive skill player with the 10th overall pick?





Report: Chargers exercise 5th year option on Joey Bosa - Bolts From The Blue

Well....duh





Following report of Raiders clearing out scouting staff comes that of ‘big surprise’ draft pick - Silver And Black Pride

Much has been made recently about the report of growing paranoia inside the Raiders front office after Ian Rapoport tweeted this out Friday afternoon.





Seattle Seahawks agree to trade defensive end Frank Clark to KC Chiefs - Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs will reportedly sign Clark to a long-term contract.

NFC EAST:

2019 Big Blue Draft-A-Thon: The Giants select Drew Lock (QB, Missouri) at 37th overall. On to the third round - Big Blue View

Big Blue View is back on the clock for the third round after selecting Drew Lock with the 37th overall pick





Lane Johnson defends Carson Wentz by calling Donovan McNabb a snake [UPDATES] - Bleeding Green Nation

Shots fired!





If history is any indicator the fourth overall pick could wind up playing for the Cowboys someday - Blogging The Boys

Could it actually happen again?





Why Dwayne Haskins Should be the Redskins Pick in Round One - Hogs Haven

Since the date that underclassmen could declare for the 2019 NFL Draft passed, I have had Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins ranked as the best quarterback in this draft class. Now, it’s been very close...

NFC NORTH:

Packers plan to pick up Kenny Clark’s fifth-year option - Acme Packing Company

Though the Packers have not yet officially picked up defensive lineman Kenny Clark’s fifth-year option, general manager Brian Gutekunst says he would "expect that would happen."





NFL Draft rumors: Insiders think Detroit Lions could surprise with a QB in 1st round - Pride Of Detroit

Smokescreen season is in full effect.





Chicago Bears 2019 Season Predictions: 1st quarter - Windy City Gridiron

We’re going to predict the Chicago Bears 2019 record in each quarter of the season in this week’s WCG roundtable discussion! First up is the 1st Quarter...





Minnesota Vikings Top 5 Draft Needs: Running back, #5 - Daily Norseman

Let’s do a quick rundown of where the Vikings need to look in this year’s NFL Draft.

NFC SOUTH:

Ben Watson Considering Un-retiring? - Canal Street Chronicles

Is a reunion with the New Orleans Saints in the future?





Falcons Free Agency 2019: Grady Jarrett signs franchise tag - The Falcoholic

Falcons’ DT Grady Jarrett has signed his franchise tag, guaranteeing his $15.2M salary for the 2019 season. Jarrett and the Falcons still have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal.





The most accurate Carolina Panthers Mock Draft Pick of 2019 - Cat Scratch Reader

This selection comes courtesy of CBS Sports





Top three positional needs for Tampa Bay heading into the 2019 draft - Bucs Nation

Defensive side of the ball takes two out of the three

NFC WEST:

NFL Draft rumors: Is the Cardinals passing on Kyler Murray a smokescreen to get the 49ers to trade up to No. 1? - Niners Nation

This narrative is getting more and more logs added to the fire.





Smoke, fire and the first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft - Revenge of the Birds

With each day the proverbial smoke gets heavier and heavier.

The Arizona Cardinals allegedly convened today to discuss what they plan to do with the top pick.





Seahawks writers chime in on the player who they most want in the draft - Field Gulls

There was a time when the NFL draft was probably the football event I was most interested in each year. I remember as a kid treating that Saturday — when they held the first three rounds all on one...





2019 NFL Draft to shape the future of the LA Rams’ offensive line - Turf Show Times

Could the Rams pick an offensive lineman early?