2019 NFL Mock Draft: Cris Collinsworth’s PFF projection

The NFL Draft is a couple of days away, and mock drafts are starting to be finalized. Cris Collinsworth from Pro Football Focus has released his only 2019 NFL Mock Draft, projecting all of the first round picks for this year. What does he see the Miami Dolphins doing in Nashville on Thursday?

He starts the mock where most people believe the first round will start - the Arizona Cardinals select Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. That is then followed by the San Francisco 49ers adding Ohio State edge rusher Nick Bosa, the New York Jets selecting Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, the Oakland Raiders picking Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers adding LSU cornerback Greedy Williams.

Jumping up to the Dolphins with the 13th overall pick, Miami comes away with an edge rusher who can hopefully follow in the Jason Taylor - Cameron Wake line of dominating pass rushers. Collinsworth has Miami adding Mississippi State edge rusher Montez Sweat with the 13th pick. He explains:

No Cameron Wake and no Robert Quinn, I go edge rusher for the Dolphins. Sweat did not grade highly on PFF boards but is just so athletic, I find it hard to believe teams will let him fall below this spot. Risky, but big upside if he lives up to his physical skills.

This would be a great pick for the Dolphins, and would immediately improve a pass rush position group that is fairly shallow at this point. Miami comes up one pick short of adding my personal draft crush this year, with the Green Bay Packers picking up defensive lineman Ed Oliver from Houston with the 12th pick, but Sweat would be an amazing consolation prize.