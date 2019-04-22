2019 NFL Draft Profiles: Taking a closer look at Miami Dolphins draft targets

The NFL Draft is coming, with the first round kicking off on April 25. The Miami Dolphins currently hold the 13th overall pick in Thursday night’s first round. Will they use it to add a quarterback? Will they look to solidify the line of scrimmage battle, making a pick on either side of the ball where offensive tackle, guard, defensive end, or defensive tackle could all be a need? Will they surprise us and select a different position?

We are taking a look at some of the players who could be on Miami’s radar. Most of these players will be targets for the first round, but there will be some who could be selected later in the process, adding talent on Day 2 or Day 3 of the Draft. You can keep up with all of our looks at the potential prospects here.

Miami Dolphins 2019 Draft Picks

1 - 13 (13)

2 - 16 (48)

3 - 14 (78)

4 - 14 (116)

5 - 13 (151)

7 - 19 (233)

7 - 20 (234)

Trades: