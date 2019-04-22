Dolphins have done significant “research” on Cardinals QB Josh Rosen

The NFL Draft is just three days away and for those that don’t know, the Arizona Cardinals are likely to draft Kyler Murray with the No.1 overall pick.

In fact, all offseason rumors have surrounded the Cardinals and their obvious interest in the Heisman Trophy winner. But what about Josh Rosen, the 10th-overall pick in last year’s draft?

What will they do with the 22-year old quarterback and what type of compensation might they get in return?

Several teams have interest in Rosen, as we reported several weeks ago on The Phinsider. But according to Peter King, no team has done more research on Rosen than Miami.

“No team in the league, from what I’ve heard, has spent more time researching Josh Rosen in recent weeks than Miami.” Fascinating from @peter_king this am. Best case: a 3rd for your franchise QB. Worst? A 3rd for essentially a 1 year rental. — Three Yards Per Carry (@3YardsPerCarry) April 22, 2019

If reports are true, the Cardinals may have to part with Rosen for as low as a third-round pick. After all, once Murray is selected by the Cardinals, they will lose all the trade leverage.

Josh Rosen for a second or third round draft pick? Sign. Me. Up.