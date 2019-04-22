 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins have done significant “research” on Cardinals QB Josh Rosen

Could the Dolphins swing a trade for Cardinals QB Josh Rosen?

By Josh Houtz
The NFL Draft is just three days away and for those that don’t know, the Arizona Cardinals are likely to draft Kyler Murray with the No.1 overall pick.

In fact, all offseason rumors have surrounded the Cardinals and their obvious interest in the Heisman Trophy winner. But what about Josh Rosen, the 10th-overall pick in last year’s draft?

What will they do with the 22-year old quarterback and what type of compensation might they get in return?

Several teams have interest in Rosen, as we reported several weeks ago on The Phinsider. But according to Peter King, no team has done more research on Rosen than Miami.

If reports are true, the Cardinals may have to part with Rosen for as low as a third-round pick. After all, once Murray is selected by the Cardinals, they will lose all the trade leverage.

Josh Rosen for a second or third round draft pick? Sign. Me. Up.

