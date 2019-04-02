Dolphins 2019 NFL Draft hats from New Era

Tuesday, New Era released 31 of the 32 NFL Draft hats for 2019. The 32nd hat, for the New York Jets’, is expected shortly after the team unveils a new logo on Thursday that will take effect this year. That logo reportedly leaked on Monday as a close up picture of what is reported to be their draft hat was tweeted. But, this is more about the 31 hats that were released - and really, it’s about the one hat about which we care, the Miami Dolphins’.

The draft hats for this year are a mixed bag of some really good ones and some really bad ones. SB Nation took a look at all of the hats, grading each. Check it out for the 30 hats not shown here (and the magical buffalo fart reference).

As for the Dolphins’ hat, it has a base of aqua, with a white stripe below an orange stripe, each taking up half the front of the hat. The Dolphins logo is in the middle, with a palm tree peeking in from each side. The underside of the brim is orange, with an orange band around the inside of the hat. Included on the band is the City of Miami flag.

What do you think of the hat? Do you love it? Hate it? If you want to grab your own, head over to New Era’s website.grab