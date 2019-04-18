Dolphins pick-up Laremy Tunsil fifth-year option

In an announcement that should not be surprising, the Miami Dolphins on Thursday exercised the fifth-year option in left tackle Laremy Tunsil’s rookie contract. The deal keeps Tunsil from entering free agency after this season, and will pay him around $10 million for the 2020 season.

The deal is guaranteed against injury, and Miami could rescind the option before the start of the 2020 league year next March without sustaining any dead money. That would allow Tunsil to become a free agent.

Miami recently re-signed wide receiver DeVante Parker after exercising his fifth-year option last year, which would have made this season his last on his rookie contract. The Dolphins could look to do something similar this year with a player they see as a Pro Bowl talent at a critical position, signing Tunsil to a contract extension prior to starting the 2020 season.

Under NFL rules, each rookie is signed to a four-year contract after being selected in the NFL Draft. First-round selections have a fifth-year team-option clause in their contract, but that option has to be exercised in the spring before their fourth year.