Phinsider Radio: Key Defensive Line Prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=VMP3707488784

*(Just click the link right above and enjoy — and don't forget to hit that subscribe button! We apologize for not having an embed, and are working to remedy it.)*

With a dearth of defensive ends on the Miami Dolphins roster, and a transition to more three defensive line fronts, the Phinsider Radio team will break down the 2019 defensive line group. A lucky happenstance that the Dolphins’ demand is met with ample supply — the defensive line is arguably the best and deepest group in the draft class.

We’ll do a deep dive on three 1st round possibilities, as well as our favorite mid-round targets.

~ If the Dolphins trade down, how far can they trade down without eliminating a higher tier of DE’s on their board?

~ How many 5-techniques are available, and what are they worth?

All this and more on this episode of Phinsider Radio!

