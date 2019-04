NFL Schedule release 2019: Miami Dolphins full schedule

The NFL has released the 2019 schedule, providing dates and times for all 256 regular season games. As the league plays its 100th season, a year long celebration of football will be underway. Week 1 will kickoff on September 5, with the Green Bay Packers at the Chicago Bears.

Throughout the day, rumors and leaks allowed us to build the Miami Dolphins’ 2019 schedule, but now it is official with the league’s release. Here is Miami’s schedule:

Miami Dolphins 2019 schedule

Week 1

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

September 8, 1pm ET

Week 2

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

September 15, 1pm ET

Week 3

Miami Dolphins @ Dallas Cowboys

September 22, 1pm ET

Week 4

Los Angeles Chargers @ Miami Dolphins

September 29, 1pm ET

Week 5

BYE

Week 6

Washington Redskins at Miami Dolphins

October 13, 1pm ET

Week 7

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

October 20, 1pm ET

Week 8

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers

October 28, Monday Night Football, 8:15pm ET

Week 9

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

November 3, 1pm ET

Week 10

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts

November 20, 4:05pm ET

Week 11

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

November 17, 1pm ET

Week 12

Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns

November 24, 1pm ET

Week 13

Philadelphia Eagles at Miami Dolphins

December 1, 1pm ET

Week 14

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

December 8, 1pm ET

Week 15

Miami Dolphins at New York Giants

December 15, 1pm ET

Week 16

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

December 22, 1pm ET

Week 17

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

December 29, 1pm ET

Miami Dolphins Preseason Schedule 2019

Preseason Week 1 (Aug. 8-12)

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

Preseason Week 2 (Aug. 15-19)

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Preseason Week 3 (Aug. 22-25)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins

August 22, 8pm ET

National Television Broadcast: FOX

Preseason Week 4 (Aug. 29-30)

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints